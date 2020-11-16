Applied Botanics Announces New Leadership

INTRODUCING VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES AND MARKETING RICH CALABRESE AND VICE PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT KIM SEIFERT

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Botanics, LLC. ("Applied Botanics") a fully vertical, science-based developer of cannabidiol (CBD) products announces two new appointments to its leadership team. Effective immediately, Rich Calabrese will assume the role of Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Kim Seifert will acquire the role of Vice President of Business Development. Both Rich and Kim bring an extensive amount of knowledge and experience to their respective roles that will help Applied Botanics through its current growth trajectory.

"We are thrilled to add this level of entrepreneurial knowledge to our leadership team, both Rich and Kim will be instrumental in assisting with the impressive growth of the Applied Botanics brand," said Kawel LauBach, Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to be continuing to develop and provide high quality naturopathic products to so many who need it and couldn't be more pleased that we are bringing quality jobs to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, specifically downtown Louisville."

Rich Calabrese, Vice President of Sales and Marketing

A native of Rochester, NY Calabrese was formerly Vice President at MarketCast, a global leader in research and analytics fueling fandom for the world's leading studios, media platforms, sports and lifestyle brands. With over 14 years in marketing, sales, and strategic consulting, Rich has worked alongside executives at a diverse and notable set of clients including Universal Pictures, Microsoft, WarnerMedia, Nike, and SeaWorld. Rich started his career at the Golf Channel, Churchill Downs, and the PGA of America.

Kim Seifert, Vice President Business Development

A native of Regina, Canada Kim is a pronounced Project Manager with over 25 years in IT, finance and eHealth industries. Kim has led global infrastructure deployment projects with Weyerhaeuser, American and United Airlines and was integral in the launch of the Microsoft global services model within EDS saving organizations $10s of millions of dollars per year in operational expenditures.

ABOUT APPLIED BOTANICS

Founded in 2019, Applied Botanics, LLC (www.appliedbotanics.com), headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is a fully vertical CBD science based company. Our mission is to develop and market scientifically researched products.

