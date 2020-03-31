Applied Business Software Announces Exponential Growth on its Services Department

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software ("ABS"), is excited to announce record growth in the Services Department for the fiscal year 2019.

In the 2019 fiscal year, ABS experienced a 38% growth in their newest service: printing, stamping and mailing of 1098 and 1099 tax forms. ABS is the only software provider in the private lending space to offer this service from within its loan servicing software platform.

ABS has a long history of providing cutting edge technology to the lending industry. They were pioneers in providing their customers the ability to file directly with the IRS, from within The Mortgage Office© and The Loan Office©.

This growth is attributed to increased awareness of the multitude of services offered by ABS and the ever-growing necessity to have an automated back office system with centralized services. ABS's constant product innovation for the last 41 years and multi-licensing options continue to make The Mortgage Office the industry leader.

"We are thrilled to see our customers using this service. We aim to be a one-stop shop for them and know they appreciate the integration and seamlessness this service provides. From filing directly with the IRS, all the way to having their 1098 and 1099 forms printed, stuffed and mailed with a couple clicks. Services integration is one of the many ways we continue to innovate daily as we understand how essential we are to our customers' business," says ABS CEO Carlos Nodarse.

About Applied Business Software

Applied Business Software is a market leader and global provider of software systems and solutions to the lending industry. ABS offers a complete suite of software products designed from the ground up to specifically address the needs of those who originate and service loans. All its products are consistently rated superior in design, system interface, expandability and ease of use. ABS continuously updates its product line, always keeping it ahead of the curve with ever changing technology, and compliant with the rules and regulations that affect the lending industry. It offers Cloud Hosting, SaaS and Perpetual License options which address the needs of any size company. ABS is based in Long Beach, California. For additional information about ABS's products and services, visit www.themortgageoffice.com or call (800) 833-3343.

