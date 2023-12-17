Applied Digital hosts ribbon cutting

Dec. 16—Dallas-based Applied Digital, a next-generation datacenter developer with locations across Texas and North Dakota, recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the energizing of its latest 200MW datacenter in Garden City.

Applied Digital started powering the site in October 2023. With the recent energizing of its third datacenter brings Applied Digital's total hosting capacity to 480MW of total hosting capacity across its blockchain hosting facilities.

CEO Wes Cummins of Applied Digital said in an email that the Garden City data center is used for blockchain hosting, for bitcoin mining.

The data center currently employs 42 employees from Garden City and surrounding areas.

Beyond blockchain hosting datacenters, we are building High Performance Computing (HPC) datacenters in North Dakota and Utah.