Is Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:AIT) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Applied Industrial Technologies' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Applied Industrial Technologies is:

24% = US$305m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.24 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Applied Industrial Technologies' Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, Applied Industrial Technologies has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 22% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Therefore, it looks like the high ROE is what probably supported Applied Industrial Technologies' modest 15% growth over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Applied Industrial Technologies' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 17% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Applied Industrial Technologies fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Applied Industrial Technologies Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Applied Industrial Technologies has a three-year median payout ratio of 31%, which implies that it retains the remaining 69% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Applied Industrial Technologies has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Applied Industrial Technologies' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

