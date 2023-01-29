Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.35

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:AIT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.35 on 28th of February. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.0%, which is below the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Applied Industrial Technologies' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 4.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Applied Industrial Technologies Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.84 total annually to $1.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.2% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Applied Industrial Technologies has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Applied Industrial Technologies Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Applied Industrial Technologies is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Story continues

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Applied Industrial Technologies that you should be aware of before investing. Is Applied Industrial Technologies not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here