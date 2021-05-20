Applied Materials Gives Strong Forecast on Machinery Demand

Ian King
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc. gave a bullish forecast for the current quarter boosted by orders from chipmakers rushing to add capacity to meet a flood of demand for their products.Revenue will be about $5.92 billion in the three-month period ending in July, the Santa Clara, California-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $5.52 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, minus certain items, will be $1.70 to $1.82 per share in the fiscal third quarter, Applied Materials said. That compares with an average estimate of $1.56.

Applied Materials is the biggest maker of machinery used to produce semiconductors, the essential electronic component at the center of shortages currently hurting industries from smartphones to autos. The company, with customers including Samsung Electronics Co., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Intel Corp., provides forecasts that are a key indicator of future demand for electronics.

After two years of slowing investment, the chip industry has found itself unable to keep up with surging demand as the economy emerges from the depths of the pandemic lockdowns. It takes Applied Materials and its competitors months to build the complicated machines that are the most expensive part of multibillion-dollar chip factories. That inertia means that production lines being planned now won’t start operations until next year at the earliest.

The company sees the total market for chip factory equipment growing to the high $70 billion range this year, Chief Financial Officer Dan Durn said on a conference call after the results were reported. That will expand again in 2022 to bring the two-year total to more than $160 billion, he projected.

While Applied’s executives believe rising demand will continue over an extended period driven by the expansion of semiconductors into devices outside the historical concentration in computers and phones, some investors are betting this may be a peak for the company. The market for semiconductor equipment has been unpredictable in the past because of the difficulty chipmakers have in balancing their capacity increases, which take years to implement, with short-term fluctuations in demand.

“There’s some investor concern that we’re peaking and this is still a cyclical industry,” said Patrick Ho, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. “I don’t believe that. Multiple markets now require semiconductor content.”

After rising initially in extended trading following the release of its earnings, Applied stock fell less than 1%. The shares closed at $130.31 in New York, gaining 51% this year.

Fiscal second-quarter net income increased to $1.33 billion, or $1.43 a share, from $755 million, or 82 cents, from a year earlier, the company said. Sales rose 41% to $5.58 billion in the period ended May 2. Analysts projected $5.41 billion.

(Updates with market projection in the fifth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Applied Materials reports record sales as chip shortage boosts equipment business

    Applied Materials Inc. continued to benefit from the shortage in semiconductors at the start of 2021, as financial results beat expectations and shares moved higher in late trading.

  • Chip Gear Maker Applied Materials Stomps Second-Quarter Estimates

    Semiconductor equipment vendor Applied Materials easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal second quarter, and shares rose.

  • Movie theater experience has to ‘reinvent itself’: Jane Rosenthal

    Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the evolution of streaming video and its impact on the movie business.

  • Why the future for Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Apple and other pricey growth stocks isn’t so bright

    It will be virtually impossible for some of the U.S. stock market’s largest companies to grow fast enough to justify their current valuations. To illustrate, Deluard analyzed the 351 companies within the Russell 3000 index (RUA) that trade for more than 10 times sales. Deluard generously assumed that these companies’ revenue will grow by a factor of 54 over the next 17 years —equivalent to 26% annualized.

  • Investment Bank Calls Bottom For Semiconductor Stocks; Analysts Name Top Picks

    At least one Wall Street firm thinks the sell-off in semiconductor stocks is over. “It’s time to buy semis,” Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse said.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy As Chipmaker Takes Market Share From Intel?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • U.S. Commerce chief holding meetings on chips shortage -- sources

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was holding a pair of meetings Thursday with senior U.S. auto industry leaders and other industry executives on a semiconductor shortage that has cut production, two sources briefed on the matter said. The meetings - which are taking place at two separate times Thursday to accommodate schedules - include General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV, the sources said.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    While they are an indicator for some stocks, high dividend yields are not a red flag for mortgage REITs.

  • Shape-shifting computer chip thwarts an army of hackers

    The Morpheus secure processor works like a puzzle that keeps changing before hackers have a chance to solve it. Alan de la Cruz via UnsplashThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea We have developed and tested a secure new computer processor that thwarts hackers by randomly changing its underlying structure, thus making it virtually impossible to hack. Last summer, 525 security researchers spent three months trying to hack our Morpheus processor as well as others. All attempts against Morpheus failed. This study was part of a program sponsored by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Program Agency to design a secure processor that could protect vulnerable software. DARPA released the results on the program to the public for the first time in January 2021. A processor is the piece of computer hardware that runs software programs. Since a processor underlies all software systems, a secure processor has the potential to protect any software running on it from attack. Our team at the University of Michigan first developed Morpheus, a secure processor that thwarts attacks by turning the computer into a puzzle, in 2019. A processor has an architecture – x86 for most laptops and ARM for most phones – which is the set of instructions software needs to run on the processor. Processors also have a microarchitecture, or the “guts” that enable the execution of the instruction set, the speed of this execution and how much power it consumes. Hackers need to be intimately familiar with the details of the microarchitecture to graft their malicious code, or malware, onto vulnerable systems. To stop attacks, Morpheus randomizes these implementation details to turn the system into a puzzle that hackers must solve before conducting security exploits. From one Morpheus machine to another, details like the commands the processor executes or the format of program data change in random ways. Because this happens at the microarchitecture level, software running on the processor is unaffected. The Morpheus computer processor, inside the square beneath the fan on this circuit board, rapidly and continuously changes its underlying structure to thwart hackers. Todd Austin, CC BY-ND A skilled hacker could reverse-engineer a Morpheus machine in as little as a few hours, if given the chance. To counter this, Morpheus also changes the microarchitecture every few hundred milliseconds. Thus, not only do attackers have to reverse-engineer the microachitecture, but they have to do it very fast. With Morpheus, a hacker is confronted with a computer that has never been seen before and will never be seen again. Why it matters To conduct a security exploit, hackers use vulnerabilities in software to get inside a device. Once inside, they graft their malware onto the device. Malware is designed to infect the host device to steal sensitive data or spy on users. The typical approach to computer security is to fix individual software vulnerabilities to keep hackers out. For these patch-based techniques to succeed, programmers must write perfect software without any bugs. But ask any programmer, and the idea of creating a perfect program is laughable. Bugs are everywhere, and security bugs are the most difficult to find because they don’t impair a program’s normal operation. Morpheus takes a distinct approach to security by augmenting the underlying processor to prevent attackers from grafting malware onto the device. With this approach, Morpheus protects any vulnerable software that runs on it. What other research is being done For the longest time, processor designers considered security a problem for software programmers, since programmers made the software bugs that lead to security concerns. But recently computer designers have discovered that hardware can help protect software. Academic efforts, such as Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions at the University of Cambridge, have demonstrated strong protection against memory bugs. Commercial efforts have begun as well, such as Intel’s soon-to-be-released Control-flow Enforcement Technology. Morpheus takes a notably different approach of ignoring the bugs and instead randomizes its internal implementation to thwart exploitation of bugs. Fortunately, these are complementary techniques, and combining them will likely make systems even more difficult to attack. What’s next We are looking at how the fundamental design aspects of Morpheus can be applied to protect sensitive data on people’s devices and in the cloud. In addition to randomizing the implementation details of a system, how can we randomize data in a way that maintains privacy while not being a burden to software programmers? [Research into coronavirus and other news from science Subscribe to The Conversation’s new science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Todd Austin, University of Michigan and Lauren Biernacki, University of Michigan. Read more:Microprocessor designers realize security must be a primary concernIn 1968, computers got personal: How the ‘mother of all demos’ changed the world Todd Austin receives funding from DARPA, which supported the development of the Morpheus secure CPU through DARPA Contract HR0011-18-C-0019. He owns shares in Agita Labs, which is commercializing a derivative of the Morpheus technology. Lauren Biernacki receives funding from DARPA, which supported the development of the Morpheus secure CPU through DARPA Contract HR0011-18-C-0019.

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Recovers?

    Micron Technology stock has risen recently on signs of improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • Semtech (SMTC) and Intel Form Alliance for LiDAR Technology

    Semtech (SMTC) collaborates with Intel to develop optical semiconductor platforms for LiDAR.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends to snap 3-day losing streak as technology stocks rise higher

    Wall Street's main indexes rebounded on Thursday after a three-day slide, buoyed by gains in technology stocks as the smallest weekly jobless claims since the start of a pandemic-driven recession lifted the mood. "There's a big risk, regulatory risk, to crypto that's not fully appreciated," said Jay Hatfield, founder and chief executive of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York. Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday, extending losses since, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month indicated some policymakers thought it would be appropriate to discuss easing of crisis-era support, such as tapering bond purchases, in upcoming meetings if the strong economic momentum is sustained.

  • Is Inovio Stock A Sell As Challenges Continue For Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is INO stock a sell after its midstage coronavirus vaccine test showed mixed results in mid-May and after the Department of Defense pulled its funding for Phase 3 testing?

  • Passengers applaud as pilot gives emotional speech on final flight after 43 years

    Nearly 18 million watch Delta Airline captain bid farewell to four decades of flying, in emotional video

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.