Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT): Commentary On Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), there’s is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a an impressive history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Applied Materials here.

Established dividend payer with proven track record

AMAT has a strong track record of performance. In the previous year, AMAT delivered an impressive double-digit return of 48% Not surprisingly, AMAT outperformed its industry which returned 16%, giving us more conviction of the company’s capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. AMAT’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. AMAT appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.71x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NasdaqGS:AMAT Income Statement Export January 19th 19 More

AMAT is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

NasdaqGS:AMAT Historical Dividend Yield January 19th 19 More

