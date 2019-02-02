Is Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) A Cash Cow?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Two important questions to ask before you buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, AMAT is currently valued at US$37b. Today we will examine AMAT’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

Is Applied Materials generating enough cash?

Applied Materials’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for Applied Materials to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

I will be analysing Applied Materials’s FCF by looking at its FCF yield and its operating cash flow growth. The yield will tell us whether the stock is generating enough cash to compensate for the risk investors take on by holding a single stock, which I will compare to the market index. The growth will proxy for sustainability levels of this cash generation.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Along with a positive operating cash flow, Applied Materials also generates a positive free cash flow. However, the yield of 4.73% is not sufficient to compensate for the level of risk investors are taking on. This is because Applied Materials’s yield is well-below the market yield, in addition to serving higher risk compared to the well-diversified market index.

Is Applied Materials’s yield sustainable?

Can AMAT improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 21%, ramping up from its current levels of US$3.8b to US$4.6b in three years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, AMAT’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 13% in the upcoming year, to 13% by the end of the third year. However the overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Although its positive operating cash flow, and high future growth, is appealing, the low free cash flow yield is unattractive. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I suggest you continue to research Applied Materials to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is AMAT worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AMAT is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Applied Materials’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

