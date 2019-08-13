Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Applied Materials's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Applied Materials had US$5.31b of debt, at April 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$3.62b, its net debt is less, at about US$1.69b.

How Healthy Is Applied Materials's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Applied Materials had liabilities of US$3.61b due within a year, and liabilities of US$6.97b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$3.62b in cash and US$2.38b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$4.58b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Applied Materials has a titanic market capitalization of US$43.5b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Applied Materials's net debt is only 0.38 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 32.0 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. But the bad news is that Applied Materials has seen its EBIT plunge 14% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Applied Materials's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.