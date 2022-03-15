Applied Materials Raises More Than $4M to Help Fight Hunger Around the Globe

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Applied Materials

by Siobhan Kenney

Each fall for 30 years, Applied Materials employees across North America have rallied to raise funds to help alleviate hunger in their communities. During the last few years, our annual Fight Against Hunger campaign has expanded to include sites around the globe and in 2021 it generated more than $4 million for local charities working to provide nutritious meals to those in need.

The traditional Fight Against Hunger in the U.S. and Canada, which went virtual in 2020 due to COVID and remained primarily virtual this year to prioritize health and safety, saw the largest amount ever contributed by employees. With a dollar-for-dollar match from the Applied Materials Foundation, over $3.75 million was distributed to 52 food banks which continue to deal with the impact of the pandemic on those they serve.

Contributions from employees in Belgium and the Netherlands also benefited food banks while in Greece, employees of Think Silicon, an Applied Materials company, supported The Smile of the Child’s work in providing meals to children living in poverty. Efforts in India targeted mid-day meals for students through Akshaya Patra as well as year-round support for orphans living in group homes.

Fight Against Hunger activities in both Japan and Taiwan focused on food bank networks and have included volunteer and employee education sessions. Addressing the issue of hunger in China involved filling and distributing food packages, while our teams in Israel supported the delivery of meals to senior Holocaust survivors.

For Applied Materials, the Fight Against Hunger is a reflection of Applied Purpose—aligning what matters to our employees and the community with who we are and what we stand for as a company. It is one way we are helping to Make Possible® a Better Future.

