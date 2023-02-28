Applied Materials unveils new chip tool to lower cost in lithography process

Jane Lanhee Lee
·2 min read

By Jane Lanhee Lee

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Silicon Valley-based Applied Materials Inc, among the most important makers of tools for chip manufacturing, said on Tuesday it has started selling a new tool that can lower the cost of a process involving lithography.

Lithography uses light to print a pattern on the wafer, the shiny round discs used for chip making. This process can happen dozens of times per wafer. Each time, the wafer goes through a complex process of depositing material, measuring to make sure the pattern was properly printed, then etching off material to create transistors and other items, and cleaning off the wafer to start all over again.

As the patterns become tiny, reaching the limit of what light can physically print, additional tricks are needed to meet the demands. This is especially true with the latest lithography tool by Dutch tool maker ASML, called EUV, which stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used.

One of the tricks is to repeat a pattern twice.

Applied Materials' new tool, called Centura Sculpta, is used to shine a light only once for the first pattern and sculpt the final pattern from that.

"We actually create a plasma and we shape it electro statically into what we call a ribbon beam," Steven Sherman, who led the team that developed the product, explained to Reuters. "We direct it in an angled way to the wafer where we...very precisely remove material at a precision to change the shape of the pattern on the wafer."

Eliminating even one lithography cycle can save money, energy and water, said Sherman, estimating that for each time the Centura Sculpta is used in the process chip manufacturers can save about $250 million in capital costs for a fabrication facility that can process 100,000 wafers per month.

Applied Materials in a statement quoted chip maker Intel Corp as saying that it collaborated closely in the "optimization of Sculpta" and would be using the technology. It declined to name other customers.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's central govt tops expectations with record January budget surplus

    Brazil's central government posted a better-than-expected primary budget surplus in January on the back of record tax revenues, Treasury data showed on Monday, although the outlook for the year is for a large deficit. The central government, comprised of the Treasury, central bank and social security, reported a primary budget surplus of 78.3 billion reais ($15 billion) in January, above the median forecast of a 60.9 billion reais surplus in a Reuters poll. This was the best nominal result for the month since 1997, boosted by higher revenues amid a surge in taxes on capital income, as the country's benchmark Selic interest rate was aggressively hiked to control inflationary pressures, resulting in larger collection over fixed-income funds and bonds.

  • Sun, wind aplenty, Spain vies to lead EU in green hydrogen

    With an abundance of sun and wind, Spain is positioning itself as Europe’s future leader in green hydrogen production to clean up heavy industries. Ecological transition minister Teresa Ribera hosted a major conference earlier this month for global renewable energy players. It focused on measures “to guarantee our energy security” as the European Union refocuses on intra-bloc supply chains for its energy needs.

  • Singapore Seeks Stronger Regional Ties as US-China Tensions Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s top diplomat lauded recent inroads made with Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei as part of a strategy to build “overlapping circles of friends” amid worsening geopolitical tensions in the region.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Ma

  • How many satellites can we safely fit in Earth orbit?

    Experts have been sounding alarm bells for years that Earth orbit is getting a bit too crowded. So how many satellites can we actually launch to space before it gets to be too much?

  • Multiple members of the Heat give love, respect to Sixers’ PJ Tucker

    Multiple members of the Miami Heat give their love and respect to Philadelphia 76ers veteran PJ Tucker.

  • SpaceX Shows Off New Starlink V2 'Mini' Satellites

    SpaceX is set to launch 21 miniaturized versions of its next generation Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit later today. The V2 Mini, as SpaceX calls it, is a compact version of the one the company is hoping to launch with its upcoming Starship rocket.

  • NASA Is Desperately Trying to Mine the Moon Before China Gets There

    NASA is desperately trying to mine the moon before China gets there. The new space race is on.

  • Puzzle of the sun's mysterious 'heartbeat' signals finally solved

    After studying an unusual solar eruption from 2017, researchers think they've pinpointed the likely origin of mysterious heartbeat-like signals emitted by the sun during solar flares.

  • NASA warns of 3 skyscraper-sized asteroids headed toward Earth this week. Thankfully, they'll all miss.

    A trio of enormous asteroids, including two 'potentially hazardous' ones, will cross Earth's orbit around the sun this week, according to NASA. Here's what that means.

  • JWST reveals previously invisible cosmic spiderwebs of gas and dust inside galaxies

    After being swept into the secret world of the Men in Black, James Darrell Edwards III (Will Smith) — now known only as Agent J — is investigating the homicide death of an alien living in disguise among humanity. Along with a civilian coroner, Agent J receives the last words of a dying Arquillian: “To prevent war, the galaxy is on Orion’s belt.” That, of course, doesn’t make any sense. A galaxy is a collection of hundreds of billions of stars spanning hundreds of thousands of light years. Orion,

  • The Pentagon Is Obsessed With Hypersonics, Especially Its New Rocket Engine

    The Department of Defense is hungry for all things hypersonic, including its new rocket engine. Here are the details.

  • See the half moon pass by Mars in the sky tonight

    The moon and Mars will make a close approach high in the sky tonight (Feb. 27), making for a great skywatching spectacle.

  • Review: The hunt for Shackleton’s ’Ship Beneath the Ice'

    Miraculously, they spent five months surviving on the ice before rowing three lifeboats almost 350 miles to an uninhabited island, where most of them stayed behind as Shackleton and a few mates navigated one of the lifeboats an additional 800 miles across open sea to reach South Georgia island, where their ill-fated journey began almost a year and a half prior. Enter Bound, a maritime archaeologist who grew up on the Falkland Islands, fascinated by Shackleton’s exploits. At the tail end of a legendary career of his own locating and diving to some of the most iconic shipwrecks around the world, Bound signs on as the “director of exploration” of not one, but two attempts, to locate the Endurance.

  • The Morning After: Scientists confirm a fifth layer inside the Earth's core

    The top news stories today: Scientists confirm a new fifth layer inside the Earth's core, Russia's replacement Soyuz spacecraft arrives at ISS to bring back crew, Watch the first episode of Star Trek: Picard’s final season for free.

  • SpaceX set to launch four-man crew to ISS

    A SpaceX rocket is set to launch a four-man crew to the International Space Station early Monday. Mark Strassmann has more.

  • We Need Moon Standard Time

    As the race back to the Moon heats up—with plans for long-term human habitation—reliable communication is a fundamental issue. With dozens of plans for experiments of various sizes and scopes needing to communicate with each other and Earth, the European Space Agency has opened a call for help in building the required suite of telecommunication services. Called “Moonlight,” the system will include a standardized Moon clock.

  • Painful 'cross-shaped incision' in medieval woman's skull didn't kill her, but second surgery did

    The skull of a medieval Lombard woman found in central Italy shows signs of having undergone two trepanations — surgeries to make holes in the head. But why she underwent the painful procedures is unknown.

  • New species found in ‘magical ecosystem’ in Ecuador gets name inspired by Tolkien

    “It would seem that it lives in a universe of fantasies, like those created by Tolkien,” one author said.

  • SpaceX astronaut missions for NASA: Crew-6 updates

    Read the latest news about SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station for NASA.

  • Climate change is causing droughts everywhere

    Much of the Northern Hemisphere is struggling with drought or the threat of drought, as Europe experiences an unusually warm, precipitation-free winter and the swaths of the American West remain mired in an epic megadrought.