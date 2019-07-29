Applus Services, S.A. (BME:APPS): Will The Growth Last?

In December 2018, Applus Services, S.A. (BME:APPS) released its earnings update. Generally, analysts seem extremely confident, with profits predicted to ramp up by an impressive 52% next year, which is within range of the past five-year average earnings growth of 58%. By 2020, we can expect Applus Services’s bottom line to reach €63m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €41m. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Applus Services in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

See our latest analysis for Applus Services

Exciting times ahead?

The view from 11 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for APPS, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

BME:APPS Past and Future Earnings, July 29th 2019 More

From the current net income level of €41m and the final forecast of €84m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for APPS’s earnings is 19%. EPS reaches €0.62 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.29 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 2.5%, which is expected to expand to 4.3% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Applus Services, there are three essential factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Applus Services worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Applus Services is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Applus Services? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.