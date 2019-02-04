Applus Services, S.A. (BME:APPS): Immense Growth Potential?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

After Applus Services, S.A.’s (BME:APPS) earnings announcement in September 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 46% in the upcoming year, though this is noticeably lower than the previous 5-year average earnings growth of 61%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €36m, we should see this rise to €52m in 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Applus Services’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Longer term expectations from the 12 analysts covering APPS’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of APPS’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

This results in an annual growth rate of 17% based on the most recent earnings level of €36m to the final forecast of €65m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of €0.45 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.27. Margins are currently sitting at 2.2%, which is expected to expand to 3.5% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Applus Services, there are three key aspects you should look at:

