How Do Applus Services, S.A.’s (BME:APPS) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we'll look at Applus Services, S.A. (BME:APPS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Applus Services:

0.074 = €128m ÷ (€2.2b - €438m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Applus Services has an ROCE of 7.4%.

Does Applus Services Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Applus Services's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 15% average in the Professional Services industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how Applus Services stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

We can see that, Applus Services currently has an ROCE of 7.4% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 5.7%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how Applus Services's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

BME:APPS Past Revenue and Net Income, November 12th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle.

How Applus Services's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Applus Services has total liabilities of €438m and total assets of €2.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 20% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.