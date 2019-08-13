How to Apply for a Credit Card — and Get Approved

You see a tantalizing offer for a credit card -- maybe with generous travel or cash-back rewards -- so you heed the command to "Apply Now," and then fantasize about the goodies the card will bring you.

But, real talk here: They can always say no.

More than 1 in 5 credit card applicants were turned down in October 2018, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Don't let it happen to you.

Here are the steps to apply for a credit card and get it right the first time. Doing this kind of homework will increase your chances of getting approved.

Find out where you stand financially

You can request your credit report once a year, for free.

First, request copies of your credit reports from Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, the three major credit bureaus.

Copies are provided for free once a year. There also are numerous other tools you can use to get a free credit report, at any time. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has good information on requesting and understanding the reports.

The CFPB website also lists the various entities that can access your reports. That should be all the incentive you need to keep your nose clean, financially.

Comb the reports for errors

Make sure you read your report closely. Companies are very strict when reviewing them.

Inaccurate or outdated reporting can keep you from getting the most favorable terms from lenders and credit card companies.

Mistakes happen. Even a misspelled name could mean that the report contains someone else’s account information. Verify that account numbers match and balances owed are up to date.

File a dispute letter if you spot errors or accounts you don’t recognize. You could be a victim of identity theft.

Know the score

800 or above means you have an excellent score.

