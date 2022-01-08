🌱 Apply For DA Citizens Academy + County Waste Contract Dispute

Happy Saturday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know to get this day started. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today in Roseville.

First, the weekend weather:

The next three days have a mix of sunshine and clouds, but likely no rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s and overnight lows should be in 38-41 degree range. Winds will be light and variable at about 5 mph and humidity will be in the 74%-83% range during the day.

Here are the top four stories in Roseville today:

Placer County residents can get an intensive inside look at our District Attorney’s Office, its role within the criminal justice system and the services it provides to the community by attending the 2022 Spring citizens Academy. Applications are open now and space is limited for the nine-week course starting on March 14th. Classes will be held every Monday from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm through May 9th at the Auburn Justice Center Community Room. (Placer County News Release) The runner up in a competitive bidding process over what company will run Western Placer Waste Management Authority’s (WPWMA) Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) and the Western Regional Sanitary Landfill is crying foul over the Authority's decision. FCC Environmental Services won the contract with WPWMA, but another company in the running, Green Waste, has expressed doubts that FCC will be able deliver on the proposal. Green Waste is asking WPWMA revisit some analysis and reconsider their decision. WPWMA Program Manager Eric Oddo said the board plans to address the issue at its January 13th meeting. (Gold Country Media)

KCRA 3’s weather team decided to consult woody plan physiologist (yes, that’s a thing!) and Professor Emeritus at Michigan State University Frank Telewski to figure out why so many power lines were brought down by falling trees during last month’s extra-snowy storms in the Sierra. I mean, it’s not like we haven’t had major snowstorms there before, right? What was different this year? Telewski says that in years of extreme drought "the tree may begin to shut down less important branches" to conserve water and energy, weakening its ability to withstand heavy, wet snow and wind. But all is not lost … read the article to find out more. (KCRA 3) Outdoor enthusiasts who love a good bargain should mark their 2022 calendars for the National Park Service’s five free admission days: Jan. 17th - Martin Luther King Jr. Day; April 16th - the first day of National Park Week; Aug. 4th - the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act; Sept. 24th - National Public Lands Day; and Nov. 11th - Veterans Day. (Subscription: Sacramento Bee)

This weekend in Roseville:

The Roseville Public Library Book Clubs are meeting at the Maidu branch on Saturday . The Page Turners are meeting 10:30 am - noon to discuss T he Dutch House by Anne Patchett and Club Maidu is meeting 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm to discuss Native Son by Richard Wright. All are welcome!



Green Acres Nursery and Supply in Citrus Heights will have a unique, curated selection of houseplants and succulents , special “ hot buys ” and DIY inspiration for take-home houseplant projects at its Extraordinary Houseplant Event . Novice or houseplant pro, this event will help you green up your home. Saturday, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Ready to kick off a healthy lifestyle for the new year? Drop in for Be Well Roseville ’s Fitness in The Park: New Year’s Bootcamp at the new Maidu Fitness Court (next to the Community Center ). People of all fitness levels, ages 14-and-up are welcome. No registration necessary! Saturday, 9:00 am

The Great Train Show is making a stop at Cal Expo in Sacramento this weekend. Hop on board to check out hundreds of model trains and accessories , operating exhibits, activities for the kiddos and more. Tickets are $12-$15 for adults, $5-$10 for kids and free for tots 3-and-under, depending on which day you go. Parking is $10 . Saturday & Sunday

If your dog is as ill-mannered as mine, it might be a good idea to register for this Canine Manners class offered by 4 Paws 2 Freedom at Pet Food Express in The Fountains . The class meets on Sundays for six-weeks and will cover all the basics your dog needs to join civilized society. Tickets are $180 . ( Reggie and I might see you there) Sundays, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Crafty kiddos can make snowflakes all next week at the Roseville Public Libraries. Drop in any time during library hours and participate in this free Create! program. Monday-Saturday, Jan. 10-15

From my notebook:

A couple more of our Roseville restaurants have been hit by the COVID surge and are temporarily curtailing service in response. The Monk’s Cellar is pausing service , hoping to open again on Tuesday (Instagram) while Flour Dust Pizza is open for take-out only for the rest of the week due to COVID-related staff shortages (Facebook).

Summer may seem like a distant dream, but recruitment for summer jobs with Roseville Parks, Recreation & Libraries begins the first week in February. Save the dates for a Summer Jobs Overview virtual presentation on February 2nd , 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm and a Summer Hiring Workshop at the Riley Library on February 5th , 9:00 am - 11:00 am . (What’s Happening in Roseville)

Kids can win $250-$500 by writing an essay in the 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Sacramento Regional Essay Contest. The contest is open to all Middle and High School students in Sacramento, Yolo, Placer, El Dorado and Sutter Counties. The deadline to submit an essay is Wednesday, January 16 at 5:00 pm. (Sacramento Observer)

You are officially ready to start your weekend! I'll catch up with you bright and early Tuesday morning with your next Roseville Daily.

— Kelly Risse

About me: My name is Kelly Mays Risse, and I have lived in Roseville just about all my life. I graduated from Roseville High School and majored in Journalism at CSU Sacramento. My husband and I loved growing up and raising our three boys here in the 'Ville. I have watched Roseville evolve from a cheerful little railroad town to a large and diverse city. I love where we live, from the hiking trails to the hip new restaurants, and I love the people who live here. I am excited to bring the highlights to you in The Roseville Daily!

