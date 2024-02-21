Apply for federal aid for August storm damage

MONROE COUNTY — Federal aid is available to Monroe County homeowners and business owners who suffered damage from August's severe weather, which included storms, flooding and an Aug. 24 tornado.

Recently, President Joe Biden declared a federal emergency for nine Michigan counties, including Monroe and Wayne.

The declaration allows people in the affected counties to apply for aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Individual Assistance (IA).

Damage is shown from August's severe weather. Much damage occurred from an Aug. 24 tornado in Frenchtown Township's Villa/Elizabeth Woods communities. Monroe County residents can now apply for federal assistance for storm damage.

“This FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the City of Monroe said in a news release.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses can apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

On Friday, FEMA crews began going door-to-door in areas affected by the severe weather. Some of those visits will be in Monroe County, according to a recent Detroit Free Press story. At homes, FEMA staff will help residents apply for aid. Staff will wear FEMA identification badges and will ask for personal identification information. They will not ask for money. To verify that a visitor is from FEMA, call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

Local Disaster Recovery Centers also will be set up to help residents apply in-person for assistance. Those dates will be announced. Frenchtown Township Clerk Kyle Brant said he is planning to offer centers in Frenchtown Township.

