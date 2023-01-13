Apply before Jan. 27 for the Kent Citizens Police Academy

Apply before Jan. 27 for the Kent Police Department's Citizens Police Academy.

The Kent Police Department will launch its 13th Citizens Police Academy this winter.

Interested participants, who do not have to be Kent residents, are asked to apply before Jan. 27.

The Citizens Police Academy offers an opportunity for members of the Kent area to see first hand what police officers do and experience. In addition, it offers attendees an opportunity to make a unique connection with the Kent Police Department and its members.

The Citizens Police Academy will consist of 12 free weekly classes each Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m., with the first class on Feb. 9 and graduation on April 27. Each four-hour class will be held at the Kent Police Department.Attendees will learn about criminal law, court processes, parking and traffic enforcement, drunk driving enforcement, criminal investigations, police use of force, drugs, police K9 units, and specialized police functions like SWAT, task forces and juvenile programs.

Attendees will also experience a ride-along on shift with a police officer and police equipment. This is a rare opportunity for area residents to see the difference between television and the reality of police work.

Go to https://www.kentohio.org/357/Citizen-Police-Academy for more information and to apply. Any inquiries may also be directed to Lt. Mike Lewis at 330-673-3221 or by email to michael.lewis@kentohio.gov.

