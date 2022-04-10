Apply now for the Detroit Free Press Summer Apprentice Program

The Detroit Free Press Summer Apprentice Program changed my life.

During the summer before my freshman year of college, I was paired with a Free Press editor and a reporter who helped me develop my writing and reporting skills. By the end of the program, I had three stories published in the Free Press features section.

The experience would jump-start my journalism career.

For more than 30 years, the Free Press apprentice program has launched the careers of dozens of journalists throughout the industry. Hundreds of metro Detroit high school students were trained and nurtured by the program since it began in 1991.

This year, the Detroit Free Press Summer Apprentice Program will be held from July 11 to July 28. Metro Detroit students who have completed their sophomore, junior or senior year of high school and are interested in journalism are eligible to apply for the three-week program.

Apprentices will work alongside newsroom mentors who will help them pitch, write and edit stories. Students will develop strong journalism skills and learn about the industry.

Up to six students will be selected for this year’s program. Apprentices will earn $10.25 an hour and work 20 hours a week. This year’s program will mostly be remote to ensure the safety of apprentices, with a few opportunities for in-person interaction.

Applicants should be passionate about journalism and storytelling. Be prepared to develop relationships that start your career.

Thanks to a partnership with The Michigan Daily, funding for the program comes from the Lipinski Journalism Fund, created by John W. Madigan, retired chairman and CEO of the Tribune Company, and his wife, Holly. The fund was endowed by the couple to honor former Chicago Tribune editor Ann Marie Lipinski. The Michigan Daily is the University of Michigan’s independent student-run newspaper.

Applications for the 2022 Detroit Free Press Summer Apprenticeship are due May 15.

