Applying the breaks: Six limber-up exercises for lorry drivers

Lorry drivers spend most of their day behind the wheel, so it's all the more important to use a break for some simple exercises, to avoid getting painfully stiff. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Lorry drivers typically spend most of their working hours sitting behind the steering wheel of their vehicle. Unlike office workers, they can't stand up when they feel like it, walk around to stretch their legs and maybe do a few knee-bends.

So it's all the more important, especially on long drives, that they use their breaks for simple exercises to keep their muscles, joints and back from getting painfully stiff, says the BGHW, a German trade association for goods logistics. Among those it recommends are some you can do in the cab of a stationary lorry. Here are three:

1. Stretch back and relax

Sit with your upper back not touching the back rest. Your arms should be at your sides, with your fingertips pointing downwards, shoulder blades directly over your waist and head upright. Hold this position for about six seconds, then relax your shoulders and let your chin drop onto your chest. Repeat five times.

2. Strengthen shoulders and chest

While sitting upright with your shoulders lowered and hands on either side of the steering wheel, try to pull it apart as hard as you can for about six seconds, briefly relax and then squeeze the wheel as hard as you can for about six seconds. Repeat five times.

3. Unstiffen neck

Let your chin drop onto your chest. Hold this position for about six seconds, stretching your neck. With your chin still on your chest, turn your head in a quarter circle to one side, hold the position for several seconds, then slowly turn your head towards the other side. Hold this position for several seconds. Repeat 10 times.

The BGHW also recommends several exercises you can do outside the lorry. Here are three:

1. Stretch back of thighs

Place a heel on the lowest step of the cab, toes pointed upwards, knee straight and head upright. Lean forward slightly until you feel the back of your thigh stretch. Hold this position for about 15 seconds. Then place the other heel on the step and repeat.

2. Stretch front of thighs

With your back to the lorry, place a foot on a tyre as high as you can, stretching the front of your thigh. Hold this position for about 15 seconds and then switch legs.

3. Stretch arms and back

Place your hands on an upper step of the cab, your knees slightly bent. Now lower your torso so that your head is below your upper arms. Hold this position for about 15 seconds and then relax. Repeat two times.

Occupational physician Dr Stephanie Grabs has a tip on the BGHW website: "Sometimes you have forced breaks, such as when you're stuck in traffic. You can get in a little exercise then too," for example by briefly tensing your muscles and then relaxing them.