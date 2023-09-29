Sep. 29—TRAVERSE CITY — Applying to College 101, a new event being held at Northwestern Michigan College, aims to give area high school students a handle on the basics of finding and applying to a college.

Co-sponsored by Northern Michigan University, the event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in room 106/107 at the Timothy J. Nelson Innovation Center on NMC's main campus. Food is provided.

Admissions representatives will be on hand to guide students through the college application process, focusing on what to expect and time frames to be aware of. There will also be a panel of students to talk about their own experiences in finding and applying to the right college.

Katie Sommer-Ford, Learning Services office manager, said the idea for College 101 came from an admissions representative from NMU. Sommer-Ford said in the past university representatives have sometimes visited NMC to hold workshops on the process of applying.

"This one is much more robust than what we've done in the past," Sommer-Ford said.

The event aims to give students a handle on the basics, such as the types of applications and when to apply, fees and requirements such as essays and letters of recommendation. They'll also learn about transfer agreements, how to find scholarships, and what to look for in a college.

High school juniors and seniors and NMC transfer students can all benefit from the event, she said. The student panelists will talk about "things they wish they knew before they transferred," she said.

When looking for a college with the right fit, Sommer-Ford said students should consider the cost, including whether there are scholarships and financial aid available; the location and whether they want to live close to home or experience living on campus; the college's culture and what student life is like; and whether there are fraternity and sorority opportunities.

"We really encourage them to look at qualities like that and identify what's important to them beyond just a program," Sommer-Ford said.

Though any student who is unsure how to apply will benefit from the event, there are also those who may be first-generation, or the first in their family to go to college.

"If this is something that is foreign to them or they don't have a support system to walk them through that process," they may want to attend, she said.

Parents or any support person can come with the student.

Applying to College 101 is also seen as a way to increase enrollment at NMC, which has seen declining student numbers for the last decade or so.

Sommer-Ford said NMC is always looking for unique ways to bring high school students to campus and this event was seen as benefitting both the community and the college, she said.

The event also prepares students for NMC's annual College Night, where more than 45 colleges, universities and military branches will be represented to give high school students a chance to evaluate several post-graduation options.

College night is set for 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 11, also at the Innovation Center. Information will be available on scholarships and financial aid, as well as dual enrollment and the Early College program, where students can earn high school and college credit at no cost while still in high school.

Another event, Transfer Fair, is for current NMC students who plan to transfer to a four-year school to earn a bachelor's degree. It takes place from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 11.

This is the first year students are required to register at nmc.edu/collegenight or www.strivefair.com.