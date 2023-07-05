Appointed by DeSantis, Lopez now running for Hillsborough state attorney

Suzy Lopez, the judge appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to be Hillsborough’s state attorney when the governor ousted Andrew Warren last year, is officially running for the job next year.

“The community needs to know that their state attorney is only interested in finding justice and making certain those guilty of committing crimes pay their debt to our community,” Lopez said in a news release Wednesday. “Victims of crime know Hillsborough County is safer today than it used to be in just under one year.”

That was a reference to Warren, the twice-elected state attorney who was removed from office last August after the governor accused him of refusing to enforce certain laws. Warren has gone to the courts to try to get his job back, but a federal judge said he did not have the power to restore him, and the Florida Supreme Court dismissed his lawsuit citing an “unreasonable delay” in filing it.

Many have speculated that Warren would run in 2024 for the job he was removed from. He could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

A Tampa native, Lopez was a prosecutor before DeSantis appointed her as a judge in 2021 and later tapped her to be state attorney.

The state attorney oversees about 300 prosecutors and staff handling about 50,000 cases a year.