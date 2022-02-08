Appointing the next Supreme Court justice: Yahoo News Explains

President Biden said he expects to name his first nominee to the Supreme Court by the end of February, and has committed to appointing the first Black woman to it. The high court is an immensely powerful institution and shapes many of the laws that affect everyday lives. Adam White, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, explains why Biden’s Supreme Court nomination is a big deal, how it could play out politically and who some of the frontrunners may be.

