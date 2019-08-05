The Appointment Chair We All Sit in as Parents of Medically Complex Children

We all know a chair. We’ve probably encountered the chair multiple times, I know I have. Sometimes we get good news in the chair, sometimes we get bad. I’ve laughed in the chair and I’ve cried. I’ve begged for people to hear me out and I’ve had doctors respect me while sitting in the chair. I’ve prayed in the chair and I’ve lost my faith a few times in the chair.

My first surreal encounter in the chair was when I took this picture. This is your view. It’s not always this extreme but you feel helpless every time you have to sit in a chair and get this kind of scenery.

machines in a hospital More

Related:​ How Southwest Airlines Helps My Frequent Flyer With Hunter Syndrome



Easton was just a few days old when I got the news that he had severe pulmonary hypertension and had to be put on a jet ventilator with nitric oxide. I did not know I would sit in that chair for 31 days watching my child fight for his life every day before moving on to the next chair.

The next chair was at Brenner’s Childrens Hospital in the ED. You see, had it not been for one of Easton’s NICU nurses, he probably would have died after coming home. I had pediatric experience, but I was no doctor. I was a scared first-time mama of a NICU baby. I was being “over-protective” said two pediatricians. My baby’s breathing was fine, maybe a milk allergy. But I had my first mom gut instinct that it wasn’t. So I sent a video to one of my son’s old nurses and asked her opinion. She said to get him to the hospital as soon as possible. I did. By time we got him there, he was turning colors. He was desatting in the 60’s and 70’s and I sat in a chair while watching a nurse rock my baby back and forth to get him to calm down and breathe. We found out Easton had aspiration pneumonia; he was put on thickened formula and sent home.

Related:​ How a Boy’s Passing Affects Everyone in Our Hunter Syndrome Community

I thought that was my last time in the chair, but it wasn’t. For months after that, I went chair to chair in specialist’s offices. I had a few good ones here and there. We had an exceptional pediatrician who listened every time I said, “Dr. M., I really think they’re missing something here.” Orthopedics, pulmonology, genetics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, neurology — he already had all the specialists by time he was nine months old and had went through multiple tests and procedures.

I started to think maybe it was all in my head until one day I was called in to sit in the chair, only to find it would be the most heartbreaking day of my life. It was a spine specialist who saw my child’s X-ray and immediately said, “He needs to be tested for MPS.” It was a simple urine test they said would take two to three weeks. If that was normal, our next step would’ve been the WES test.

Related:​ Why Accepting My Son's Rare Diagnosis Helped Me Discover My Life's Passion

But it wasn’t normal, so while I sat in a chair in the neurologist’s office on November 8, 2017, I saw her and Easton’s complex care doctor come in. I knew.

I knew that the extensive research I did, all the worrying and everything I had to put Easton’s body through, I was about to get a diagnosis but a heartbreaking one.

His neurologist said, “Everything looked normal, until…until his GAG urine screen which showed extremely high levels of dermatan and heparan pointing to a diagnosis of MPS II-Hunter syndrome. A blood test later confirmed the diagnosis.