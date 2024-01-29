A new appointment is pending for Corpus Christi's Library Board. Here's who wants the job

Months after selection of new Library Board members sparked controversy, city of Corpus Christi officials are prepped to make another new appointment Tuesday.

The board – which has historically garnered little public attention – gained high profile in November, after the City Council’s 5-4 vote replaced incumbents seeking reappointments to their positions and included in a new slate two appointees associated with organizations active in book challenges.

In all, five new members joined the board – three of the seats having been previously held by the incumbents, and an additional two seats that had been vacated.

Books line shelves on the first floor of La Retama Central Library on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The appointment the City Council will consider Tuesday is a currently vacant seat. It has traditionally been held by a member of the Friends of Corpus Christi Library Board, a nonprofit organization.

The organization raises funding for the libraries including various reading programs and events for children and families, according to its website.

The council is not required to appoint a Friends of Corpus Christi Library Board member to the seat.

An ordinance describes the board as including among its nine seats a representative of La Retama Club and Friends of Corpus Christi Libraries as “preferred but not required.”

The Library Board serves in an advisory, not policy-making, capacity.

There are nearly two dozen applicants on file seeking the position, including an applicant formally nominated by the Friends of Corpus Christi Libraries.

The council should consider the recommendation by the organization, since the role functions in part as a liaison between the board and nonprofit, said City Councilman Dan Suckley on Monday.

Jennifer Anderson – recording secretary of the Friends of Corpus Christi Libraries – is listed on her application as a community engagement librarian at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

