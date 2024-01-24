Appointments to key Kansas offices subject to Senate approval under new bill's provisions

The Kansas Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs approved a bill that would give the Senate confirmation power over appointments of the lieutenant governor, state treasurer and state commissioner of insurance.

Senate Bill 249 originally delegated responsibility of finding an appointee to the political party of the outgoing office holder, a responsibility currently given to the governor.

Legislators removed language that political parties select appointees, instead keeping that power with the governor's office but requiring the candidates be subject to approval by the Senate. Some committee members raised concerns that political parties may not be as prepared to find appointees as a governor's office.

“I do believe that the 40 senators who have been elected or appointed duly by law, should have the responsibility to select and at least check the balance of the authority of the appointing power,” said Sen. Chase Blasi, R-Wichita, a committee member.

The appointment of state officers subject to approval by Senate under a bill that passed committee.

Appointees would still need to be a member of the party the officeholder before leaving office. The approval process would be a safeguard against people switching parties opportunistically to gain office, legislators said.

The Kansas GOP have raised concerns over political appointees in the past. The party called the 2020 appointment of then-Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers, a Democrat, to the office of state treasurer after the resignation of Jake LaTurner, a Republican who was elected to the U.S. Congress, a “partisan attack on democracy.”

Ranking minority member Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, D-Wichita, said the appointment process isn’t broken and questioned why it’s being addressed. The committee’s other Democrat, Cindy Holscher, D-Overland Park, said the legislative oversight could delay appointments.

“These are such important positions that I don’t think we want them left vacant for a long period of time,” Holscher said. “The legislative oversight does concern me.”

If whoever is vacating the office ran as an independent, the governor can select their replacement without considering party affiliation.

