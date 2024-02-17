Appointments made to new Ashland County Dog Shelter Advisory Committee

Ashland County Commissioner Denny Bittle announced Thursday the formation of and appointments to the new Dog Shelter Advisory Committee.

“Everybody on here is very involved with dogs,” Bittle said about the appointments and differing membership seats. “It is just an advisory committee. They have no authority to change things.”

The committee members and terms are: One-year terms − a commissioner, Dog Shelter representative, No Pawz Left Behind representative, Homeward Bound representative and Dog Shelter volunteer/dog trainer; two-year terms − Ashland County veterinarian, Dog Shelter volunteer who owns a dog and Dog Shelter volunteer who does not own a dog.

Those selected were: Bittle (commissioner), Patricia Hootman (kennel representative), Veronica Negrey (No Pawz), Justin Hutchinson (Homeward Bound), Dr. Marnie Lahmon (veterinarian), Dr. Laurie Mooney (volunteer who owns a dog), Stacey Telakowicz (volunteer who does not own a dog) and David Lay (volunteer/dog trainer).

The length of terms was to avoid a complete turnover of committee members from year to year.

“A lot of this has come from other counties that have done this,” added Commissioner James Justice. “We didn’t want to totally re-invent the wheel.”

Commissioner Mike Welch was absent.

In other action Thursday, commissioners:

Concurred with the hiring of Kelsey Lundell as part-time kennel worker at the shelter, working a maximum of 25 hours per week at $12.50 per hour.

Authorized the hiring of Christopher Howard as Social Service Worker 2 at J&FS with a starting pay rate of $23.54 per hour. Approved the appointment of William Pierce as Social Service Supervisor 1 with J&FS with a starting pay rate of $29.61 per hour. Concurred with the appointment of Sarah Owen as quality assurance manager with J&FS with a starting pay rate of $29.61 per hour.

Authorized a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ohio Secretary of State and the County Board of Elections for the purchase of electronic pollbooks and other equipment as required for elections with the county reimbursed at a rate of up to 85% of the cost.

Authorized the hiring of Travis Lamb as a full-time maintenance worker at a rate of $16 per hour.

Approved advertising to accept bids through March 7 for county pavement marking; advertising to accept bids through March 7 for the labor, materials and equipment for county asphalt concrete paving; and advertising to accept bids until March 7 for the Ashland County Highway Department road program.

County Engineer Ed Meixner spoke on the bridge/culvert replacement project on West Main that will begin this summer. Commissioners approved advertising for bids for the project through March 7.

Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 in the Commissioner’s Conference Room on the second floor of the County Office Building. The meetings are open to the public and livestreamed on the Ashland County Government Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Dog shelter advisory committee created in Ashland County