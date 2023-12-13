Appoquinimink voters say no to latest referendum looking to keep pace with 'rapid growth'

Kelly Powers, Delaware News Journal
3 min read

Appoquinimink School District has grown some 17% in the past five years alone.

Superintendent Matthew Burrows explained this and more in virtual community presentations ahead of the latest referendum for the New Castle County system. The case, hitting the polls Tuesday, Dec. 12, focused on operational spending to keep up with "rapid growth," as well as capital spending to expand facilities.

And voters said no.

For now, voters did not give Appo its increase of 47 cents for every $100 in assessed property value. With an average property value of $92,700, according to the school system, residents would have see an increase of $36 per month or $435 per year.

It was a close contest. More than 6,300 people came out to the polls — with 51.3% against the operations increase, 52.2% against school-building capital projects.

The request for safety improvements and bus lot at one middle school was defeated by just six votes. Results are considered unofficial, as any possible absentee ballots are still pending.

Capital projects were set to include:

  • A middle school and high school on the Summit Campus — set to open in fall 2028 according to current plans.

  • An elementary school on Green Giant Road — expected to open by fall 2028

  • And a bus lot to improve safety at Alfred G. Waters Middle School — aimed for early 2025

On the operational side:

  • Educator recruitment and retention. About 84% of this operational request. Appoquinimink's average teacher compensation is the lowest in New Castle County, according to the district, and — "we need to be more competitive."

  • Safety and security. The focus of this request would maintain a constable in all school buildings and expand the use of weapons detection technology throughout the district "to remain as proactive as possible," the district explained online.

  • Operating expenses associated with enrollment growth. Appoquinimink requires more learning materials for new students while keeping up with rising costs across the board. The request would also fund replenishment cycles for visual and performing arts, band and music equipment.

  • Investment in technology. This request would aim to ensure all students grades K – 12 receive a 1:1 device, either an iPad or Chromebook, depending on grade level. This would also include investing in Smartboard replacement cycles and other IT needs.

ICYMI: New report calls on Delaware to spend more, update school funding to follow students

DSU: NBA star Magic Johnson helps Delaware State raise $3 million for scholarships in one night

Brandywine and Red Clay also are expecting referenda early next year.

Appoquinimink's last referendum was in 2021, which funded the rebuilding of Louis L. Redding Middle School. A 2019 referendum included a similar package of capital component and an operational one focused on keeping up with growth.

Now the district will look to update the proposal and try again in the spring.

“Obviously there is a lot of disappointment in the room tonight. We are a growing district – and that isn’t changing anytime soon,” said Burrows in a press release Tuesday night.

“Without support for new buildings, we know we will have overcrowded classrooms and an increased need for modular learning spaces. ... Additionally, the majority of this effort was focused on our amazing educators and staff. Without this, we can’t stay competitive."

Got a story? Contact Kelly Powers at kepowers@gannett.com or (231) 622-2191, and follow her on Twitter @kpowers01.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Appoquinimink voters reject latest schools referendum

