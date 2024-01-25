Appraisals are meaningless, except when used to gouge homeowners on taxes | Opinion

Less than half of the homes listed for sale last year in the Cincinnati area were affordable for people spending no more than 30% of their income on a traditional, 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, according to a report from Redfin

I co-own a house with my son in Green Township, which we purchased in December 2013 for $49,900 (the house was in foreclosure). My son lives in the house. The first half-year property tax bill for the house, in January 2014, was $1071.86. The January 2024 property tax bill (half-year) was $1766.06. That’s a 64% increase in 10 years. There have been no substantial improvements on the house in those 10 years.

I assume that the value of anything (including property) is the price it will fetch − therefore, our house was worth $49,900 in January 2014. The Hamilton County auditor/treasurer website records have the property assessed at $95,340 on Sept. 20, 2014 (91% more than we paid), and the current appraisal is for $167,240 − a 335% increase over what we paid 10 years ago.

Appraisals are meaningless except to gouge homeowners

The appraisal is meaningless, except when used by Hamilton County to gouge us on property taxes. It’s meaningless because:

We couldn’t sell the house for $167,240 (the appraised value).

Regardless of what we could get for the house, it’s not for sale. My son needs a place to live.

More: Did you get your Hamilton County tax bill? Tell us how much it went up

There’s a housing crisis in Cincinnati/Hamilton County, and low-wage earners are one step above living under the bridge. Paying $294 per month for property tax is a major cause of the housing crisis for my son.

The largest part of our property tax bill is for Cincinnati Public Schools. This portion increased by 38.6% in one year (from $789.25 in January 2023 to $1,093.95 in January 2024).

More: I want to stay in Hamilton County until I die, but property taxes forcing me out | Letters

I’m not against public funding of schools, libraries, zoos, etc., but I am against regressive taxation. Some wealthy folk pay less tax due to abatements, though their homes are worth considerably more than ours. This "Reverse Robin Hood" scheme is not a fair way to tax people or fund schools. The Cincinnati mayor and City Council have many excuses for giving these tax abatements, but it’s all a bunch of hooey.

If the schools (etc.) are going to be funded by property tax, then the tax should be fair, and the property value assessments should be a reflection of reality. Otherwise, find a different way to fund the schools.

Chris Bruck lives in Alexandria, Ky., and owns a house with his son in Green Township.

Chris Bruck

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton County gouging homeowners on property taxes