‘I Would Appreciate It If You Could Stop Talking About Us’: Riley Hits Back at Dad After He Claims There’s Jealousy with His Children

One week after Kandi Burruss‘ ex Russell “Big Block” Spencer accused the Xscape singer of being his side chick during his March 28 appearance on Vlad TV, Spencer found himself in another heated situation, this time with Kandi and Russell’s daughter Riley Burruss.

Kandi and Russell briefly dated in the early 2000s, and welcomed Riley in August 2002. Despite conflicting reports, Kandi revealed last year that the former couple’s relationship ended because he lied about still being with Key Montana, the mother of his other children.

(L-R): Riley and Kandi Burruss Photo:@rileyburruss/Instagram

In the same VladTV interview, Russell opened up about the current status of his relationship with Riley. He stated at mark 5:41 of the interview that the pair initially was cool, but when Riley became a teenager things began to shift.

The Block Entertainment founder said, “We cool. We’re coming along. Now I’m going to keep it real with you before I got on the show, we was cool. I don’t know what happened between 10 or 11 to 14 and 15.”

He continued, “I got two daughters prior to this. I’m thinking sometimes your daughters go through whatever they go when they are a certain age. So I’m just looking at it like, ‘Okay she’s going through her growing spurt. She ain’t daddy’s little baby no more. She’s smelling herself.’ “

At the end of the conversation, Russell mentioned the relationship shift may have occurred because of outside influences. While bringing up Riley’s alleged jealousy toward hersiblings, he said, “I feel a lot of people get in her head as in there’s a lot of jealousy because all my kids live with me. I got three daughters and three boys. Every last one of them lives with me except Riley.”

As Russell’s remarks began making its rounds on social media blogs, including The Shade Room on April 6, Riley responded to her father’s accusations. In the comments section, the 19-year-old expressed how she and Kandi always try to take the “high road” despite Russell badmouthing them in the media.

Riley wrote while praising her mother for providing “the best life” for her, “My mom and I always try to take the high road. But honestly it’s really upsetting that I constantly have to see you badmouthing us publicly. I was blessed to be raised in a household where my mom provided the best life I could have. No jealousy here.”

Story continues

Riley Burrus claps back at her estranged father, Russell “Big Block” Spencer, following his interview with VladTV. Photo:@theshaderoom/Instagram

She concluded her statement by asking Russell to refrain from talking about them. She said, “I would appreciate it if you could stop talking about us.” When fans viewed Riley’s remarks, many expressed how sad it was that she had to address this situation with her father publicly.

“You know it’s wild when your own daughter tell you to stop talking about her and her mother.”

“It’s sad when your child have to tell you to grow up. SMH.”

“When the child has to tell their parent to act their age she said jealous where? Tuh.”

“That’s really sad she has to even say this as if we haven’t publicly seen him be a bad father for YEARS on RHOA.”

In addition to the previous comments, others pointed out how classy Riley’s clap back was. One said, “Such a classy read.” Another wrote, “Very classy of her.” A third person said, “She’s her mothers daughter okayyyy #Class stop playing with them.”