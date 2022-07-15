Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.012

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of October to £0.012. This takes the annual payment to 8.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Appreciate Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 174.4% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 24% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.02 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.024. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.8% per annum over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Appreciate Group's EPS has declined at around 15% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Appreciate Group's payments are rock solid. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Appreciate Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is Appreciate Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

