Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Appreciate Holdings, Inc., a single-family rental (SFR) services company, operates an end-to-end technology platform serving individual and institutional investors in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$1.3m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$7.8m, the US$59m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Appreciate Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for Appreciate Holdings

Consensus from 2 of the American Real Estate analysts is that Appreciate Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$3.6m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 69% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Appreciate Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Appreciate Holdings is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Appreciate Holdings which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Appreciate Holdings, take a look at Appreciate Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Appreciate Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Appreciate Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Appreciate Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here