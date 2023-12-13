Appreciate nature and contribute to scientific research during the annual Christmas Bird Count

Dec. 12—Discover a passion for the outdoors and participate in one of the largest and longest-running community science projects this holiday season by joining the Christmas Bird Count with Mountaineer Audubon on Dec. 16.

During the 19th century, many families participated in Christmas "side hunts, " competing to bring home the most game. However, on Christmas Day 1900, the National Audubon Society introduced a new tradition—the Christmas Bird Count, seeking to count birds, rather than hunt them.

For nearly 50 years, the local National Audubon Society chapter, Mountaineer Audubon, has hosted Morgantown's Christmas Bird Count, leading the state in both participants and species tallied in recent years. In 2022, the group recorded nearly 8, 000 individual birds across 91 species. This year, the group aims to set a state record by tallying 100 species.

Data collected during the Christmas Bird Count is submitted to the National Audubon Society's database, contributing to valuable research that illustrates the rises and declines of various bird species. Habitat loss has resulted in population declines for grassland species, evident in bird-watching counts. The data has also showcased success stories, however—waterfowl and some birds of prey populations appear to have benefited from conversation efforts.

"The Christmas Bird Count covers the same areas year after year, " said count coordinator Derek Courtney. "The same habitats can show a decline year after year after year. If that repeats and you see a downward trend of five years, 10 years, 20 years, you know that something is going on."

Beyond contributing to vital research, the Christmas Bird Count provides an opportunity to explore a new hobby, spend time outdoors and engage with your community—from anywhere, at any skill or mobility level.

"That's one of the great things about birding is that you can do it almost anywhere, from your backyard feeders to the most remote and wild places in the country. It's not just about the birds. It's about the community and about contributing something to science, " said Courtney. "If someone wanted to get involved, they would contact me, and we would see what their interests are and their birding ability level and things like mobility because we try to account for people who have limitations walking and things like that. And then we can assign them to an area that they would enjoy and have fun in."

The count encompasses a 15-mile radius from the Morgantown Municipal Airport, with teams gathering at locations like Coopers Rock State Park, the West Virginia Botanic Garden and the Mon River Trail. Folks that live within the count circle can sign up to participate from their home and submit backyard feeder data. The West Virginia Young Birders Club will lead teams at the WVU Core Arboretum and the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia's Outdoor Classroom to carry out the club's mission of encouraging children to appreciate West Virginia's natural beauty through bird watching.

"If you can inspire that passion in kids at a young age, it's more likely they'll be aware of the birds and their surroundings as they grow up. That's one of the things I've noticed from before I started birding to after. I would go on a hike or a bike ride and tune out the bird sound, but after you get into it and learn more, it's amazing how many birds are around you anywhere you go, " said Courtney. "There's something that clicks, then you start to become more aware. It's really a gateway to a broader appreciation of nature and science."

Courtney said his favorite memory of the Christmas Bird Count is of his first time participating around 14 years ago. It was a cold, snowy early morning at the WVU Core Arboretum, and through the heavy snow, spotted a barred owl and listened to tundra swans singing on the river.

During the pandemic, people of all ages discovered the benefit of engaging with nature, and the bird-watching hobby saw a rise in popularity. Regardless of whether you can tell a chickadee from a cardinal, Mountaineer Audubon encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to participate.

"Anybody who's interested in birds or wants to take part in the Christmas Bird Count, just get in touch with me and we'll get you hooked up, " said Courtney.

Anyone interested in participating in the count can contact Courtney at derek.dana.courtney @gmail.com or 304-841-1015. December 15th is the last day to sign up. Birding backpacks containing bird-watching supplies like binoculars, guidebooks and trail maps can be checked out from all five Morgantown Public Library System locations.

In 2024, Mountaineer Audubon will have a lineup of other birding events, including an owl walk at the West Virginia Botanic Garden in January, a woodcock walk in March, a waterfowl walk in March, as well as weekly walks at the Core Arboretum when possible.

For more information on the group and its events, visit MountaineerAudubon.org.

