The Apprentice star given diversity training by BBC after anti-Semitic posts

The BBC arranged diversity and inclusion training for a contestant on The Apprentice after he was accused of making anti-Semitic posts on social media.

Dr Asif Munaf, a former NHS doctor who now owns a wellness brand, has made a string of comments about the Israel-Gaza conflict.

In October, he wrote that Zionists are “a godless, satanic cult” and said of his children: “I pray they are strong enough physically, spiritually and psychologically to overcome the trial of the Zionist antichrist.”

Dr Munaf, who quit the NHS and now runs his own company, is one of the contestants in the 18th series of the BBC One show, which begins on Thursday.

A spokesman for The Apprentice said: “After filming had taken place, we were made aware of concerns over social media posts that Asif had made after he had left the process.

“As soon as we were alerted, we took immediate action and spoke to Asif in detail on this. Asif took part in specialised training to understand why his posts may cause offence. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment on and off screen.”

A source said: “Had this content been posted before filming took place, Asif would not have been included in the show.”

Dr Munaf said in a statement: “I apologise for any offence caused by my online content/social media. It was not my intention to offend anyone, and I am of course open to all views. The beliefs I hold and have shared are based on the values that I was brought up with.”

Concerns about Dr Munaf’s social media account were first raised by the Jewish News after he made an appearance on another BBC show, Dragon’s Den.

Now a contestant on The Apprentice, the former medic from Sheffield wants Lord Sugar to invest £250,000 in a business selling vitamins.

He also hopes to become an influencer, and has a YouTube channel offering to help men “master mindset, muscle and money”.

In the first episode of The Apprentice, he introduces himself by saying: “I’ve got an extremely high IQ. I’ve got an extremely high bench press. And, to top it off, I’m quite good on the eyes.”

Lord Sugar has spoken out against anti-Semitism in the past. However, at the launch of The Apprentice on Tuesday, he would not answer a question about Dr Munaf.

The series continues to be one of the BBC’s highest-rated shows, particularly with ages 16 to 34, and Lord Sugar said it has inspired young people to go into business.

As usual, the candidates make a series of blunders and appear incapable of even the simplest tasks. However, Lord Sugar insisted that there will be a worthy winner at the end of this series. “The cream rises to the top at the end of the process,” he said.