Appriss Inc. Announces Krishnan Sastry as President and Chief Executive Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appriss Inc., a leading provider of technology, data and analytics solutions that mitigate risk, improve the quality and efficiency of patient care, and improve retail performance, today announced Mr. Krishnan (Krish) Sastry's promotion to President and Chief Executive Officer. The company's founder and current President and CEO, Mr. Michael Davis, will remain engaged as its Executive Chairman. Mr. Sastry will assume the President and CEO position as of August 3rd, 2020 and will serve in his current position as Chief Operating Officer until then.

Krish joined Appriss as its Executive Vice President of Products in 2013 and has held multiple senior executive positions in the company. Krish launched the Appriss Health division which is now the nation's leading platform focused on the prevention of substance use disorders (SUD) and access to care for patients with SUD and behavioral health conditions. Krish later served as Chief Strategy Officer before becoming the President of Appriss's Retail division. Under Krish's leadership, Appriss Retail has become the premier provider of AI-based solutions helping retailers better engage consumers, and manage risk. In 2018, Krish was appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) responsible for all of Appriss' market divisions.

Krish has more than 30 years of experience in strategy, engineering, product management and operations roles at technology and tech-enabled services businesses. Prior to joining Appriss, Krish held senior executive positions at Privia Health, a healthcare technology and services provider; Carewise Health, a population health management company; BEA Systems and Abilizer Inc., an ecommerce and enterprise portal infrastructure company. Previous assignments included consulting engagements at The Boston Consulting Group and engineering engagements at Unisys Corporation.

Appriss' primary investors are Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners. "Krish is the right leader for Appriss," said Deven Parekh, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Insight Partners. "We believe his strong leadership experience and his well-rounded background in technology, operations and strategy will help Appriss continue as a growth platform for unique analytics-based solutions in a variety of end-markets."

"I am honored and excited to be assuming my new responsibilities," said Krish. "Appriss' powerful mission of delivering Knowledge for Good, plus an extraordinary team that dedicates themselves every day to creating a positive impact through data-driven solutions, and the leadership positions we have in the markets we serve are solid foundations we will build upon for our future." Krish added, "Mike Davis has been a fantastic leader of the business from its inception. I am grateful for the partnership that Mike and I have developed over 8 years and look forward to many more years of collaboration as we build for the future."

Founder and current CEO Michael Davis said, "After 25 years of growing a unique technology company here in Louisville, KY, there is no one I feel more comfortable turning over the day to day reigns to than Krish. In my new role, I look forward to working with Krish and watching him lead Appriss through its next chapter as we deliver on our mission to make the world a better place. My co-founder, Yung Nguyen was a first-generation immigrant and I love the fact that the next CEO of the business is a first-generation immigrant as well. Krish is truly the perfect fit for this job."