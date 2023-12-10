New approach improves convenience for public, efficiency for courts

Dec. 9—The Coos and Curry County Circuit Court began mailing out jury summons in a new format on Nov. 20, according to Thomas Lankford, the trial court administrator. According to Lankford, the court will now send prospective juror's postcards with instructions for accessing online information and resources, making jury service response and communication easier, faster, and more convenient. These postcards will replace the former paper brochures mailed in envelopes.

The new postcards include the essential information jurors need to respond for service and communicate with the court. They direct potential jurors to a new online portal, Juror eResponse, where they can complete juror forms, opt-in for text or email notifications and reporting instructions, and request a deferral or excusal. Prospective jurors who do not have access to the internet can complete a questionnaire at the courthouses in both Coos and Curry counties.

"The new approach provides more flexibility to update information online, gives potential jurors more options for contact, and saves on printing and postage," Lankford said. "The Juror eResponse portal is part of the Oregon Judicial Department's efforts to use technology to improve and expand court communication, accessibility, and engagement in innovative ways."

For more information about Coos County Circuit Court jury service, visit our jury duty page at www.courts.oregon.gov/coos. For more information about Curry County Circuit Court jury service, visit our jury duty page at www.courts.oregon.gov/curry.

Scam Alert: The courts will never contact you by phone, email or other means to ask for personal or financial information, demand money for failure to respond to jury service, or threaten you with arrest. Those are indications of a scam. If you have any questions about contacts that claim to be from the court, look up the contact information for your local circuit court at www.courts.oregon.gov/courts and give them a call to report the contact.