New approach to teaching math, reading has scores on the rise in Chamberlain

Dec. 30—CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — A new approach to teaching math and reading at Chamberlain Elementary School in Chamberlain has student scores on the rise and outside groups knocking on the door asking how school leaders accomplished it.

The programs, known as Walk to Read and March to Math, respectively, have been integrated into the learning experience at the school over the past few years, and school administration, faculty and students are all seeing the benefits of the homegrown technique.

"It's not teaching to the middle. It's teaching to where every student is at," said Justin Zajic, superintendent of the Chamberlain School District.

With math and reading being among the most foundational subjects taught to students at the elementary level, teachers have long sought to give students a foothold that would allow them to carry their learning on to high school and beyond.

The new programs are run daily and separately at each grade level. Both run approximately 45 minutes long each and allow students to work on targeted skills in small groups with a certified teacher. The programs do not replace the traditional teaching of either subject, but instead allows for more in-depth understanding, exploration of concepts and project-based learning.

"This is not replacing traditional classroom instruction. Teachers are still very much doing that in the classroom. That's sacred time, and nothing will infringe upon that," Zajic said.

As part of the programs, students in kindergarten through grade four are broken up into smaller groups, typically four or five students to teacher. During the time of day when the two programs are in operation, an additional eight to 10 teachers join the grade to assist in instruction and exploration.

The time allows students to continue progress through the curriculum, Zajic said, but also provides supplemental instruction that challenges students through activities such as engaging them in projects, exploring creative learning centers and other hands-on learning opportunities. The programs also allow students to access additional help and opportunities that aren't otherwise available in a traditional elementary educational model.

With more focused time with groups of students all learning at the same level, teachers with each group can focus on lessons that benefit the entire group. In a larger classroom environment, a single teacher may have to split their time choosing between helping slower students catch up or making sure more advanced students continue with their progress.

"Now we take and group these kids based on what they need. There are groups of one teacher with six kids, and all of them have the same needs," Zajic said. "Our teachers meet every month with Title and (special education) teachers and go through each one and how they are progressing. What do they need? Are they on track to make the year gains they need to make? What can we do to get them back on track and how do we continue to challenge them?"

Zajic credits teachers in the district, along with help from elementary administration, for implementing the new method. Seeking a way to enhance the effectiveness of Title classes as well as a way to make up for lost instruction time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they crafted a way to focus reading and math instruction on particular groups of students at similar stages of learning.

And they did it without having to hire extra teachers for the district, instead shuffling schedules to use Title and special education teachers to enhance standard elementary classrooms when the two programs are in use during the day.

"The great thing about the way it happened in the Chamberlain School District is that it was truly a teacher-led change. Once they saw the success in the first group, they wanted to grab on to that. How do we do it across an entire elementary school and how do we do it better?" Zajic said. "And it allows us to identify students with struggles sooner and get them the help they need sooner and create a learning path for them to be successful."

The programs are proving effective. Zajic said prior to the implementation of the programs, the kindergarten class saw a 6% increase in benchmark scores or above throughout the school year. After implementation of the programs, the school saw a 44% increase in those students who were at the benchmark or above.

Those numbers are particularly encouraging given that kindergarten students often come into the system at many different stages of proficiency.

"That's a number that gets your attention," Zajic said.

The programs have gotten attention from outside the district, as well. A contingent of teachers from Chamberlain have presented on the program to the South Dakota Department of Education, giving program overviews and insight on how it was developed. Educators have visited the district to sit in on sessions.

The 95 Percent Group,

a national organization that builds on science to empower teachers by supplying knowledge, resources, and support to develop strong readers, according to its website, has reached out to the district with interest.

Zajic said the district is looking ahead to ways it can expand the program to the fifth grade level and perhaps beyond, and he's looking forward to how the completion of the new elementary school building will enhance the program even further.

The new building will bring the entire Chamberlain School District on to one campus, and the new building's design is set up to benefit programs like Walk to Read and March to Math. Classes will be grouped into pods, with kindergarten and first grade situated close to one another, along with second and third grade in another, for example.

The arrangement allows for easy sharing of teachers, resources and support services.

"The design of our new elementary school comes from discussion from staff and teachers and parents. The entire design is based on the concept of providing students with what they need, when they need it, for a customized learning approach," Zajic said. "So those teachers can work together or staff members or interventionists can work in rooms with those students, and it's all built around support services."

School leaders are targeting May for completion of the new building, with teachers moving into their new classrooms in July.

It will be an exciting time, Zajic said, both to finally be able to use the new elementary building

that district patrons strongly supported through a public bond vote,

but also to see where the new facilities will allow programs like Walking to Read and Marching to Math to go in the future.

There is a great deal of potential in those programs, just like there is a great deal of potential in Chamberlain students, Zajic said, and making sure the school district helps them make the most of that potential will continue to be the goal moving forward.

"Ultimately we have these two great programs and we need to refine them because they're never going to be perfect," Zajic said. "Kids change and their needs change. And this is what (the new programs and building) allow us to do — refine as need be. Whether it's good or bad, you can never rest on your laurels in education. There is always something else to improve."