Approaching retirement? This Tennessee suburb is ranked the best in the country, here's why

A Nashville suburb has been named as the best place in the United States to retire in.

Home enthusiast brand, This Old House, analyzed suburbs nationwide across 13 key livability factors for seniors, taking into account essentials like quality of life, financial well-being and amenities.

Out of the hundreds of suburbs analyzed, Brentwood claimed the number one spot — making it the most retiree-friendly suburb in the United States.

Other Tennessee suburbs ideal for retirement included Germantown at 17th place (94.3), Hendersonville at 27th place (92/100), Spring Hill at 29th place (91.8/100), Mount Juliet at 32nd place (91/100), Collierville at 38th place (90.6/100), Bartlett at 43rd place (90.2/100), Gallatin at 54th place (89.7/100), Columbia at 76th place (88.3), La Vergne at 83rd place (87.7/100), Lebanon at 89th place (87.2/100), and Smyrna at 95th place (86.9/100).

What are the top 10 suburbs for retirees?

The best suburbs for retirees to spend their golden years all share multiple things in common: financial friendliness, a low risk of climate disaster and safety.

Seven of the top ten states don’t tax Social Security benefit and residents of Tennessee, Nevada and Florida also enjoy no income tax on their 401(k), IRA or pension checks. The top 10 suburbs have relatively low percentages of residents over the age of 65 living below the poverty line.

The average climate risk score among the top 10 suburbs was 79 out of 100 compared to almost 100 out of 100 for the bottom 10.

The top 10 suburbs had lower crime rates than the bottom 10, with an average rate of 11.7 crimes per 1,000 residents. The bottom 10 had an average crime rate of nearly 27 crimes per 1,000 residents.

What are the bottom 10 suburbs for retirees?

The least retiree-friendly suburbs have less access to healthcare, experience high climate risk and have a high cost of living. Eight of the bottom ten suburbs were located in California, where the cost of living is 50% higher than the national average.

Why is Brentwood, Tenn. the best suburb to retire in?

Brentwood stood out due to the suburb's financial well-being, high life expectancy, low climate risk, low crime rate, and low senior poverty rate.

According to the study, Brentwood has a low crime rate of nine per 1,000 residents and only 3.7% of Brentwood’s residents older than the age of 65 live below the poverty line. The average Brentwood resident also lives to be 81.5 years old compared to the national average of 76.4 years old.

Methodology

The This Old House Reviews team ranked 412 suburbs of the 50 most populous metro areas nationwide based on factors that are important to retirees. The list of suburbs was narrowed by considering the top 10 largest of each metro area with a maximum of 50,000 households.

Those suburbs were then ranked across 13 different metrics to determine the best places for retirees.

