Approaching storm could bring heavy snow to Southern New England Sunday, Monday

Forecasters are watching a storm that could bring heavy snow to Southern New England starting Sunday into Monday.

They're actually eyeing two storms, but the first, on Friday, looks like it will mostly miss the region.

The second storm, still four days away, is more likely to hit Southern New England and bring a "significant amount" of precipitation, but the question is how much of it would fall as snow and where, according to the National Weather Service.

AccuWeather says the storm, a "Saskatchewan Screamer," will drop into the United States out of Western Canada and could bring snow to the Northeast.

"There is the potential for a strong storm late Sunday into Monday, but specific impacts and precipitation types remain uncertain," the weather service said in its forecast discussion Wednesday morning.

The "current forecast will be snow changing to rain along the south coast and all snow farther north," the weather service said.

According to AccuWeather, the storm, known as a "Saskatchewan Screamer," will drop into the United States from Western Canada and follow the Jet Stream south before heading either east out to sea or north up the coast.

"The jury is still out as to whether the storm will keep moving along at a steady eastward clip and out to sea or instead make another turn, this time to the north and along the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts early next week," AccuWeather says.

"The eastward and out-to-sea track would limit the amount of snow and ice in the Southeast and prevent snow from spreading up the Interstate 95 corridor," AccuWeather says. "On the other hand, a northward turn would open up the door for a major storm with a heavy swath of snow and mixed precipitation in the mid-Atlantic and New England from Sunday night to Monday."

Computer model consensus "now favors" the storm moving up the coast, spreading precipitation into Southern New England Sunday night and leaving the region late Monday, the Weather Service said Wednesday morning.

