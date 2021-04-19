Approaching typhoon displaces 68,000 people in Philippines

Approaching typhoon displaces 68,000 people in Philippines
·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — An approaching typhoon has flooded villages in the eastern and central Philippines, where more than 68,000 people have been evacuated to safety as a precaution although the unusual summer storm may not blow inland, officials said Monday.

Typhoon Surigae was about 235 kilometers (146 miles) east of eastern Catanduanes province on Monday afternoon with sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph). It is forecast to slowly move northwestward and then veer eastward away from the northern Philippines around Thursday.

Vicente Malano, administrator of the government weather agency, said a high-pressure area extending from China to Japan was blocking the typhoon from blowing inland.

The typhoon’s wide band of rainclouds and strong winds nevertheless flooded at least 22 villages and caused power outages in four provinces. More than 3,200 people and 43 ferries and cargo ships were stranded in seaports after the coast guard suspended sea travel as the typhoon blew nearer, the government disaster-response agency and the coast guard said.

More than 18,000 families or 68,490 people were evacuated to emergency shelters as a precaution in nine provinces, the disaster agency said. Mayors said they have to open more evacuation centers to ensure social distancing during the pandemic.

“It’s really tough, it’s toxic, but we have no choice,” Mayor Ann Gemma Ongjoco of Guinobatan town in Albay province said by telephone. She said even churches were used to shelter more than 6,100 villagers in her town, including many from communities threatened by mudflows from Mayon, one of the most active volcanoes in the archipelago.

The Philippines is a coronavirus hotspot in Southeast Asia, with health officials reporting 945,745 infections and 16,048 deaths.

About 20 typhoons and storms lash the Philippines each year. It also sits in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically sensitive region often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making the impoverished nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Recommended Stories

  • Super Typhoon Surigae rapidly intensifies to a Cat. 5 near Philippines

    Super Typhoon Surigae surged in intensity from a Category 1 storm on Friday to a beastly Category 5 monster on Saturday, with maximum sustained winds estimated at 190 mph with higher gusts. Why it matters: This storm — known as Typhoon Bising in the Philippines — is just the latest of many tropical cyclones to undergo a process known as rapid intensification, a feat that studies show is becoming more common due to climate change. It weakened slightly, to the equivalent of a strong Category 4 storm, on Sunday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The storm set a record for the strongest tropical cyclone during the month of April anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere.The storm will recurve out to sea just northeast of the Philippines, sparing the disaster-prone country from its worst impacts, but it will bring heavy rains, high seas and gusty winds to some areas. It may also help shake up weather patterns far downstream, including across North America, over the next few weeks. Details: The storm maxed out at the top end of the scale according to techniques that meteorologists use to estimate storm intensity via satellites, scoring an 8 out of 8 on one particular metric, which is unusual. Of note: Since aircraft do not fly into West Pacific typhoons the way they do in the Atlantic, we may never know how strong Super Typhoon Surigae was, and it's possible the 190 mph intensity was an underestimate.By the numbers: The storm is the first Category 5 tropical cyclone (a category that includes hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones) to occur in 2021. Typically, each year sees about 18 Category 4 and 5 storms around the world. The storm jumped from a 90-mph Category 1 storm Friday to a 180-mph Category 5 super typhoon 24 hours later, a staggering rate of intensification that is more than double the criteria for rapid intensification. The storm further intensified to an estimated maximum sustained winds of 190 mph by Saturday evening. Chart showing satellite-based intensity estimates of Super Typhoon Surigae, including the sharp jump during the past 24 hours. Chart: University of Wisconsin/CIMSSDriving this news: The number of high-end tropical cyclones is increasing as the world continues to warm.Projections show that future Atlantic hurricane seasons, for example, could bring a greater proportion of Category 4 and 5 storms, though it's not yet clear if the total number of storms will increase. There is evidence, including from the record 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, that more storms in the North Atlantic Ocean basin are undergoing rapid intensification, which can be extremely dangerous if the intensity ramps up near land.Super Typhoons like Surigae feed off warm ocean waters and humid air masses, both of which are increasingly abundant as sea and air temperatures warm in response to human-caused global warming. The bottom line: Super Typhoon Surigae is passing east of the Philippines on Sunday, and is close enough to bring dangerously high surf, heavy rain and gusty winds to eastern and northeastern portions of the country, including the eastern Visayas and Bicol region.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s

    The Philippines will resume administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 years of age, health officials said on Monday, ending a temporary suspension over reports of rare blood clots in younger recipients overseas. Health authorities will release guidelines to include different precautions on the use of the AstraZeneca shots, Vergeire added. The European Medicines Agency had earlier recommended to include blood clots as a rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • For South Korea's youngest 'sea women', warming seas mean smaller catches

    Clad in a black wet suit and pink face mask, Jin So-hee's figure cleanly parts the green-blue water until she abruptly dives below the surface, her purple fins disappearing into the deep. When she resurfaces a minute and a half later, her gloved hands grip six or seven sea cucumbers, their spiked backs glistening in the sun. Climate change and environmental pollution have made finding enough sea life to harvest more difficult for Jin, Woo, and other South Korean haenyeo, or "sea women".

  • Analysis: Beijing huddles with friends, seeks to fracture U.S.-led 'clique'

    China is shoring up ties with autocratic partners like Russia and Iran, as well as economically dependent regional countries, while using sanctions and threats to try to fracture the alliances the United States is building against it. Worryingly for Beijing, diplomats and analysts say, the Biden administration has got other democracies to toughen up to a rising, more globally assertive China on human rights and regional security issues like the disputed South China Sea. "China has always resolutely opposed the U.S. side engaging in bloc politics along ideological lines, and ganging up to form anti-China cliques," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

  • Hong Kong bans flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 2 weeks

    Hong Kong will suspend flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from April 20 for two weeks after the N501Y mutant COVID-19 strain was detected in the Asian financial hub for the first time, authorities said in a statement late on Sunday. The three countries would be classified as "extremely high risk" after there had been multiple imported cases carrying the strain into Hong Kong in the past 14 days, the government said. Hong Kong has recorded over 11,600 cases in total and 209 deaths.

  • Europe's appetite for cocaine triggers brutal battle for lucrative routes through Venezuela

    The soldiers came at night on motorbikes, in armoured cars and on the flatbeds of trucks, descending on La Victoria dressed in all black to "liberate" the humid jungle border town. When they left, bodies of civilians were left strewn in the streets, in front yards and on rural scrubland - victims of a clumsy crackdown ordered by Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro. The assault, carried out by Venezuela's shadowy special forces, was designed to halt the rise of a new Colombian militia muscling in on lucrative drug smuggling routes on Venezuelan soil. Rising demand for cocaine in Europe is fuelling conflict - and apparent state-sponsored murder - here, more than 5,500 miles away from the bars and clubs in London, Madrid and Paris. The Venezuelan military operation is its largest in decades and risks destabilising a region teeming with illegal armed groups and state security forces. It has also caught the eye of Joe Biden's administration, with US spy planes circling.

  • China might be purging Bill Gates' and Steve Jobs' biographies from 240 million students' reading lists to eliminate 'veneration of the West'

    In the run-up to the Communist Party's centennial, the government ordered schools to pull books "venerating Western ideas" from reading lists.

  • US officials may need 2 weeks or more to determine if Johnson & Johnson's vaccine causes rare blood clots

    The CDC still might not have enough data to evaluate a blood clot link by its Friday meeting, two senior health officials told Politico.

  • Sinn Fein leader apologises for the death of Lord Mountbatten following Prince Philip's funeral

    The leader of Sinn Fein has said she is sorry for the murder of the Lord Mountbatten by the IRA following the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. Mary Lou McDonald, the President of the republican party, said the death of the Duke’s uncle in 1979 was “heartbreaking” and that it was her responsibility to “lead from the front.” Her comments represent a significant shift from her predecessor Gerry Adams, who has refused to apologise for his previous claims that Lord Mountbatten “knew the danger” and could not “have objected to dying in what was clearly a war situation.” Lord Mountbatten was assassinated in August 1979 while holidaying at his summer home Classiebawn Castle. His boat was blown up by the IRA using a bomb that had been placed on the vessel. The explosion also killed his 14-year-old grandson Nicholas Knatchbull, Lady Brabourne, the boy's grandmother, and 14-year-old Paul Maxwell a local boat boy.

  • UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

    The deployment is aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine and Britain's NATO allies, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/32pc4BK. One Type 45 destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and an anti-submarine Type 23 frigate will leave the Royal Navy's carrier task group in the Mediterranean and head through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea, according to the report. RAF F-35B Lightning stealth jets and Merlin submarine-hunting helicopters will stand ready on the task group's flag ship, the carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, to support the warships in the Black Sea, the report added.

  • Police searching for 2 women who grabbed necklace off 84-year-old in Brooklyn

    Police are searching for the two women who grabbed a necklace off an 84-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

  • Wintry weather to strike again in the Northeast

    After a potent nor'easter threw the Northeast back into winter for a few days, residents are wondering when it'll feel like spring again. AccuWeather forecasters believe warmer weather is imminent, but will not last long. Another wintry blast is set to drag temperatures down in the Northeast yet again. Temperatures in several cities across the region were below normal to start the weekend. Conditions were dreary as a cloudy sky and localized showers became the norm. The coastal low responsible for the cloudy conditions and light rain across our region the last two days (not to mention snow for some portions of New England!), is very slowly progressing east. By comparison, it was right over Cape Cod Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/ttEnuzKO1G— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 18, 2021 New York City was almost 10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal on Friday as the wintry storm blew through, recording a high of 53 degrees. Boston was also quite below average Friday, with a high of 45 F, which is 4 degrees above the normal nightly low temperature. Temperatures gradually rose over the weekend across the Northeast. Warmth is forecast to continue building across the region through early week. This warmth, in some locations may take over quickly, with cities like New York City jumping to over 10 degrees above average with a high of 75 on Tuesday. Several other cities, including Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are anticipated to hit the 70s on Tuesday as well. While many in the Northeast may be looking forward to May-like temperatures returning to the area, the warmup is expected to be brief, as AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a winter storm likely to bring a much different feel later in the week. A potent cold front pushing through the Great Lakes late on Tuesday will introduce chilly conditions, just ahead of a wintry storm moving in from the central United States. This first wave of cold air will set the stage for snow to overspread some parts of the Northeast Tuesday night and Wednesday. Heavy, wet snow from this storm can stretch from Wichita, Kansas, all the way to Ottawa in Canada, causing roads to become slippery and travel treacherous from Tuesday through early Thursday. Locations along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, as well as some of the higher elevations from central New York to western Maine, could have several inches of snow by Thursday morning. "The fast-moving nature of the storm is likely to limit snowfall totals from exceeding a foot across the northeastern U.S.," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis. The major cities along the Interstate-95 corridor in the Northeast are forecast to be too warm for snow, and instead are expected to receive rain Wednesday through Wednesday night. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Even as the storm clears, temperatures are forecast to keep falling. "Conditions from midweek on will have warm weather fans across the Great Lakes and Northeast longing for the unseasonable warmth that was prevalent during the first full week of April," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. "Instead of temperatures topping out 10-20 degrees above average like what occurred in early April, temperatures from Wednesday to Friday will struggle to even reach levels 10-20 below average," Gilbert added. Cities such as New York City, Philadelphia and even D.C. are forecast to dive into the 30s on Wednesday night, while Buffalo, New York, is expected to reach below freezing with a low of 30 that night, which is almost 30 degrees below normal! "Any residents that were tempted by warmer conditions at the start of the month and began planting crops or gardens will need to take steps to protect their work on Wednesday night," Gilbert suggested. "Cold air will continue to build over much of the northeastern quarter of the United States on Thursday. Thursday is likely to be the coldest day of the week for places like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City," Gilbert said. New York City will likely fall about 10 degrees below average again on Thursday with a forecast high of 53 F. Cities in New England, like Boston and Springfield, Massachusetts, may not even reach above the upper 40s. Looking ahead, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok hints that another storm can arrive next weekend, though the timing and severity is "dependent on another surge of cold air coming into the Plains and Midwest." It is not uncommon for wintry storms to take aim at the Northeast, and especially New England, in April. The Boston area NWS office looked back on a particularly rough nor'easter that occurred 14 years ago, nicknamed the "Patriot's Day Storm", which produced damaging winds and river flooding to the area. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Western Europe Is Now The World’s Largest Investor In Batteries

    Western Europe claims the biggest number of battery projects globally as local governments are investing heavily in EVs and energy storage

  • Protests erupt after police killing of San Francisco man

    The family of Roger Allen, 44, who was killed by Daly City, CA police on April 7, gathered with dozens of community supporters on Wednesday to call for transparency in the case of Allen’s death, reported the San Francisco Examiner. Allen died in a San Francisco hospital after a police officer reportedly shot him the chest, just a few days before the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer on April 11 in neighboring Brooklyn Center, MN. “My family wants the truth and we want justice,” said Talika Fletcher, Allen’s sister.

  • Report: China, Russia fueling QAnon conspiracy theories

    Foreign-based actors, principally in China and Russia, are helping fuel a movement that has become a mounting domestic terrorism threat, according to a report provided to Yahoo News.

  • 1st super typhoon of 2021 grazing the eastern Philippines

    This infrared satellite loop shows Super Typhoon Surigae bringing rain and strong winds to portions of the Philippines on April 19, 2021. (CIRA/RAAMB) Surigae became the first typhoon of 2021 in the West Pacific Basin during the middle of last week, then set another first after rapidly strengthening into a super typhoon to start the weekend. Now AccuWeather meteorologists warn that this powerful storm can bring dangerous impacts to the eastern Philippines. As of Monday morning, local time, Surigae was packing 10-minute average maximum sustained winds of 132 mph (213 km/h) and wind gusts reaching as high as 190 mph (306 km/h). Surigae became the first tropical system of the year to reach super typhoon status on Saturday, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC). At one point on Sunday morning, Surigae's strength was equivalent to a Category 5 major hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in the Eastern Pacific. The storm has since returned to the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane, which is still considered a major hurricane. This satellite loop shows Typhoon Surigae gaining strength across the Philippine Sea early Saturday afternoon, April 17, 2021. Surigae had developed an "eye" which often indicates a strong tropical system. (CIRA/RAMMB) The storm was given the name Bising in the Philippines once it entered the area monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Once a tropical storm or typhoon enters this area, it is given a name by PAGASA separate from the international name that it may have already been designated. Light-to-moderate wind shear and warm water in the southern Philippine Sea will allow Surigae to maintain about the same intensity over the next couple of days as it tracks near the Philippines. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The storm began lashing the eastern Philippines late Saturday as the outer rainbands reached the Visayas. Surigae is forecast to brush the eastern Philippines through the beginning of the week as it tracks just offshore, said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman. On Sunday morning, local time, Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua put mandatory evacuation orders in place for residents living near shorelines, riverbanks and landslide-prone areas in the Catanduanes province. A tumultuous sea could be seen just offshore of the province Sunday morning as Super Typhoon Surigae approached the area. All inbound and outbound flights have been cancelled at the Tacloban City Airport, located on the Leyte Island of the central Philippines, as heave rain and winds from the typhoon began battering the area. No damage has been reported as of Saturday evening, local time. At least one fatality has been attributed to the storm as of Monday morning, local time. A 75-year-old man was killed in the Eastern Visayas Region early Monday as rain and wind pummeled the area, according to the Manila Bulletin News. This infrared satellite loop shows Super Typhoon Surigae bringing rain and strong winds to portions of the Philippines on April 18, 2021 a day after becoming the first system to reach super typhoon status in 2021. (CIRA/RAAMB) The levels of impacts Surigae can continue to unleash on the eastern Philippines will depend on when the storm gets pulled north by a nontropical storm system tracking over eastern China and Japan this weekend. The super typhoon is already beginning to turn more to the north, tracking just close enough for the heaviest rain and strong winds to reach the islands of Samar, Catanduanes and far southeastern Luzon in the eastern Philippines. Rain amounts are forecast to reach as high as 8-12 inches (200-300 mm) in the eastern Visayas and southeast Luzon through Wednesday with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 16 inches (400 mm). This can lead to flash flooding and the threat for mudslides across the region. Across the rest of the eastern Philippines, 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) of rain is expected. Winds from the storm will be highly dependent on how close the typhoon tracks to the coast, though Zartman anticipates the possibility for wind gusts to near 160 km/h (100 mph), which can lead to power outages and some structural damage. However, if the super typhoon is pulled north sooner, the heaviest rain and strongest winds can remain just offshore of the eastern Philippines. Regardless of the exact track, the strong winds from the storm are likely to produce dangerous seas across the eastern Philippines beginning late this week and continuing into early next week. Boaters should use caution if venturing into offshore waters. After turning to the north, Surigae may lose some forward momentum during the second half of next week. By the end of the week, another nontropical storm is forecast to track from China to Japan. This storm may to pick up Surigae and turn the typhoon to the east before it gets absorbed by the system. After turning to the north of the Philippines, Surigae is likely to run into less favorable conditions for tropical cyclones, said Zartman, adding that this could cause the storm to lose wind intensity later next week. Surigae will still have to be watched closely as impacts to Iwo To and the Volcano Islands to the south of mainland Japan cannot yet be ruled out. As the storm was strengthening late last week it brought 9.09 inches (231 mm) of rainfall to Koror, the largest city in Palau, in just 24 hours. While there is no official start or end date to the tropical season in the West Pacific, most tropical systems develop between May and October. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • China to Focus on Domestic Use for Digital Currency, Says Former Central Bank Governor

    China will be looking to make use of their own digital currency domestically rather than globally according to former governor of the central bank, Zhou Xiaochuan.

  • FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

    The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis was interviewed by FBI agents last year, after his mother called police to say that her son might commit “suicide by cop,” the bureau said Friday. Coroners released the names of the victims late Friday, a little less than 24 hours after the latest mass shooting to rock the U.S. Four of them were members of Indianapolis' Sikh community. The attack was another blow to the Asian American community a month after six people of Asian descent were killed in a mass shooting in the Atlanta area and amid ongoing attacks against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ‘No one was driving’ Tesla before fatal fiery crash that kept reigniting, Texas cops say

    The car’s batteries kept reigniting, thwarting fire crews’ attempts to extinguish the blaze.

  • Survivor Contestant Sunday Burquest Dead at 50 After Cancer Battle

    Survivor contestant Sunday Burquest passed away from cancer. Read the emotional note her daughter penned to her late mother.