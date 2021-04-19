AccuWeather

This infrared satellite loop shows Super Typhoon Surigae bringing rain and strong winds to portions of the Philippines on April 19, 2021. (CIRA/RAAMB) Surigae became the first typhoon of 2021 in the West Pacific Basin during the middle of last week, then set another first after rapidly strengthening into a super typhoon to start the weekend. Now AccuWeather meteorologists warn that this powerful storm can bring dangerous impacts to the eastern Philippines. As of Monday morning, local time, Surigae was packing 10-minute average maximum sustained winds of 132 mph (213 km/h) and wind gusts reaching as high as 190 mph (306 km/h). Surigae became the first tropical system of the year to reach super typhoon status on Saturday, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC). At one point on Sunday morning, Surigae's strength was equivalent to a Category 5 major hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in the Eastern Pacific. The storm has since returned to the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane, which is still considered a major hurricane. This satellite loop shows Typhoon Surigae gaining strength across the Philippine Sea early Saturday afternoon, April 17, 2021. Surigae had developed an "eye" which often indicates a strong tropical system. (CIRA/RAMMB) The storm was given the name Bising in the Philippines once it entered the area monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Once a tropical storm or typhoon enters this area, it is given a name by PAGASA separate from the international name that it may have already been designated. Light-to-moderate wind shear and warm water in the southern Philippine Sea will allow Surigae to maintain about the same intensity over the next couple of days as it tracks near the Philippines. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The storm began lashing the eastern Philippines late Saturday as the outer rainbands reached the Visayas. Surigae is forecast to brush the eastern Philippines through the beginning of the week as it tracks just offshore, said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman. On Sunday morning, local time, Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua put mandatory evacuation orders in place for residents living near shorelines, riverbanks and landslide-prone areas in the Catanduanes province. A tumultuous sea could be seen just offshore of the province Sunday morning as Super Typhoon Surigae approached the area. All inbound and outbound flights have been cancelled at the Tacloban City Airport, located on the Leyte Island of the central Philippines, as heave rain and winds from the typhoon began battering the area. No damage has been reported as of Saturday evening, local time. At least one fatality has been attributed to the storm as of Monday morning, local time. A 75-year-old man was killed in the Eastern Visayas Region early Monday as rain and wind pummeled the area, according to the Manila Bulletin News. This infrared satellite loop shows Super Typhoon Surigae bringing rain and strong winds to portions of the Philippines on April 18, 2021 a day after becoming the first system to reach super typhoon status in 2021. (CIRA/RAAMB) The levels of impacts Surigae can continue to unleash on the eastern Philippines will depend on when the storm gets pulled north by a nontropical storm system tracking over eastern China and Japan this weekend. The super typhoon is already beginning to turn more to the north, tracking just close enough for the heaviest rain and strong winds to reach the islands of Samar, Catanduanes and far southeastern Luzon in the eastern Philippines. Rain amounts are forecast to reach as high as 8-12 inches (200-300 mm) in the eastern Visayas and southeast Luzon through Wednesday with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 16 inches (400 mm). This can lead to flash flooding and the threat for mudslides across the region. Across the rest of the eastern Philippines, 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) of rain is expected. Winds from the storm will be highly dependent on how close the typhoon tracks to the coast, though Zartman anticipates the possibility for wind gusts to near 160 km/h (100 mph), which can lead to power outages and some structural damage. However, if the super typhoon is pulled north sooner, the heaviest rain and strongest winds can remain just offshore of the eastern Philippines. Regardless of the exact track, the strong winds from the storm are likely to produce dangerous seas across the eastern Philippines beginning late this week and continuing into early next week. Boaters should use caution if venturing into offshore waters. After turning to the north, Surigae may lose some forward momentum during the second half of next week. By the end of the week, another nontropical storm is forecast to track from China to Japan. This storm may to pick up Surigae and turn the typhoon to the east before it gets absorbed by the system. After turning to the north of the Philippines, Surigae is likely to run into less favorable conditions for tropical cyclones, said Zartman, adding that this could cause the storm to lose wind intensity later next week. Surigae will still have to be watched closely as impacts to Iwo To and the Volcano Islands to the south of mainland Japan cannot yet be ruled out. As the storm was strengthening late last week it brought 9.09 inches (231 mm) of rainfall to Koror, the largest city in Palau, in just 24 hours. While there is no official start or end date to the tropical season in the West Pacific, most tropical systems develop between May and October. 