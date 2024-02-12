Approval for large solar farm near Ulceby

A large solar farm which will produce energy for 10,115 homes has been approved in Lincolnshire.

The facility will be on land surrounding Sweet Briar Farm off Carr Road, Ulceby.

Consisting of 44.58 hectares (110 acres), the site will generate 39 megawatts of electricity and remain there for 40 years.

North Lincolnshire Council approved the project on 9 February following a planning meeting two days earlier.

Construction of the site is anticipated to take six months, according to a report seen by members of the planning committee.

There will be 7,600 predicted vehicle movements during the construction phase, and temporary passing bays will be placed in the single-track Carr Road before any of the works begin, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

There will also be a full review with the council's highways team of the best route for construction vehicles before the works start.

Traffic concerns

Chris Sowerbutts, co-founder of Lightrock Power Ltd, said the company had chosen the site due to a 33 kilovolt circuit between Immingham and Barrow, which would provide the power for the project.

Some residents had expressed concerns, including over the impact the solar farm would have on wildlife and its proximity to residential and leisure buildings.

Stuart Smith of Ulceby Road Safety Group cited issues surrounding the construction traffic and requested a traffic management plan.

Despite the concerns, Councillor David Wells, lead member for North Lincolnshire highways, was the only person to oppose the plans.

Mr Sowerbutts said the company would "strive to meet sensitivities" and suggested Ulceby village hall as a place to gather feedback about the project.

