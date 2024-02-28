Approved facilities plan would consolidate Northwest, Colerain high schools
Approved facilities plan would consolidate Northwest, Colerain high schools
Approved facilities plan would consolidate Northwest, Colerain high schools
Only one team graded worse overall than the reigning Super Bowl champions.
As Chinese competitors reveal their supercar EV offerings, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted out new specs on the much hyped, and long delayed, Tesla Roadster.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is promising that Apple will "break new ground" on GenAI this year. Cook made the pronouncement during the company's annual shareholders meeting today, which came in the same week the company reportedly scuttled its multibillion-dollar, decade-long plan to build an EV. Apple, unlike many of its Big Tech rivals, has been slow to invest in -- and ramp up -- GenAI.
It's the second significant raise for Leipold in the last 15 months.
Polestar secured a $950 million loan from a dozen banks, critical funds needed to keep its EV plans moving forward following Volvo's decision to pull back its financial support of the electric automaker. Polestar said Wednesday the funds were needed to finance the next stage of its development and covers a large majority of its estimated financing needs. Polestar, which has cut 10% of jobs since mid-2023, said it plans to make another 15% cut this year.
Sony just announced its lineup of PlayStation Plus games for March. The titles include the action game Sifu, Hello Neighbors 2, EA Sports F1 23 and the Destiny 2: Witch Queen expansion.
Apple reportedly will not go ahead with plans to build a car after spending billions of dollars and nearly a decade on it. But in the end it’s likely a good thing for the tech juggernaut.
Credit card debt can be a significant financial burden, and if you have a sizable balance, trying to pay it down can be stressful. Here are the best ways to pay off credit card debt.
Right now, a digital code for NordVPN plus is down to $55 for a year of access at Amazon.
Payton is going to have a specific draft target in mind. The only question is who that player is and whether the Broncos will have to get aggressive on draft day to land that player.
If the Raiders don't get their quarterback situation right, what happens with Adams and Jacobs won't matter much.
For obvious reasons, financial teams can spend a great deal of time on corporate treasury management, accounting and bank reconciliation, so anything that speeds up that process usually garners a lot of interest. Today Embat, a Spanish fintech which does what they call “real-time treasury management,” has closed a financing round of $16 million Series A led by Creandum. Angels investing in the round included Kilian Thalhammer (head of Deutsche Bank) and Martin Blessing (former CEO of Commerzbank).
Perkins was a breakout star as a freshman edge rusher with 7.5 sacks in 2022.
Crypto fund Asymmetric Financial is creating its Bitcoin DeFi Venture Fund I to focus on investing in the blockchain’s nascent space with a target raise of $21 million. The fund will be spearheaded by general partner Dan Held, former director of growth at Kraken and long-time Bitcoiner. Decentralized finance or DeFi uses blockchain-specific technology -- in this case Bitcoin -- as a way for market players and retail investors to transact with one another directly, typically through self-executing contracts, negating the need for third parties and institutions.
The biggest news stories this morning: Google finally brings Wallet passes to Wear OS watches along with transit directions, This robot lawnmower runs Doom, NVIDIA’s RTX 500 and 1000 Ada GPUs bring more AI smarts to thin and light laptops.
Those who've been paying Netflix through iTunes over the past years will soon have to say to goodbye to their lower, discounted rates.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Nokia phone-maker HMD (or Human Mobile Devices) announced its official collaboration with Mattel at MWC. Its Barbie Flip Phone will be a feature phone and is set to be released this summer.
Mike McCarthy told ESPN that he and DC Mike Zimmer will stay behind at The Star to set staff and continue planning.
Just toss it in your suitcase for wrinkle-free clothes on the go.