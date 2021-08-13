Approved family justice center in Waterford is dream come true for Safe Futures CEO

Aug. 13—WATERFORD — Building a family justice center has been a dream of Safe Futures CEO Katherine Verano for almost 20 years.

Now it will soon become a reality.

The southeastern Connecticut agency gained approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday night to locate its headquarters and family justice center at 994 Hartford Turnpike Road.

The organization, which helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and trafficking, served almost 10,000 victims last year, Verano said, and those are just the ones the agency knows about.

She said victims are often left discouraged in seeking services, going from place to place, having to tell their stories over and over and at times are victim-blamed by professionals untrained in dealing with such cases.

Domestic violence cases make 35% of the criminal docket and only 2% ever go to trial, she said.

The one-story, 21,600-square-foot family justice center would get "the victims services sooner and provide all resources in one centralized system," she added. She said she hopes the construction will be finished in two years.

Victims would have a safe environment to receive legal aid, treatment for mental health and substance abuse, and can practice mock trials. The children's center would care for the children of victims receiving assistance.

While it takes most victims five to seven tries to leave their abusers, Verano said, a "wrap-around model" with such resources brings it down to two to three times.

Multiple agencies would work together and rotate occupying space at the center — attorneys, law enforcement, Riverfront Children's, ARC, Sound Community Services, Sexual Assault Crisis Center, etc. The center would have a room for training of all certified professionals and staff.

Safe Futures' current main office has been in New London since its foundation in 1976 and now it will become a satellite location. While Verano never thought the organization's main offices would be anywhere else, the organization sought a more centralized location in New London County. With easy highway access off Route 85, she said the new site is "ideal."

Greg Massad, chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, abstained from the discussion and vote Tuesday, seeing as he is the treasurer for Safe Futures' board of directors and served as the site selection chair. He said he initially was interested to serve on the board to "get this center off the ground."

Massad commended the town of Waterford for being so welcoming throughout the process and Verano for working hard on what soon could be a "national model" for family justice centers.

