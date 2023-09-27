Approved Garfield Heights site for county jail draws mixed reaction

TechCrunch

Meta’s Quest Pro arrived to a mixed reaction when it launched late last year. The consensus -- if one can be found -- was that the headset presented some impressive technological leaps over its consumer predecessor (the Quest 2), but the $1,500 price tag was ultimately prohibitively expensive. If that sounds at all familiar, it’s because that’s more or less the same feedback we see every time an intriguing new headset hits the market.