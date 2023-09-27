Approved Garfield Heights site for county jail draws mixed reaction
A newly approved site for the project in Garfield Heights is drawing mixed reactions from county leaders and community groups.
A newly approved site for the project in Garfield Heights is drawing mixed reactions from county leaders and community groups.
Meta’s Quest Pro arrived to a mixed reaction when it launched late last year. The consensus -- if one can be found -- was that the headset presented some impressive technological leaps over its consumer predecessor (the Quest 2), but the $1,500 price tag was ultimately prohibitively expensive. If that sounds at all familiar, it’s because that’s more or less the same feedback we see every time an intriguing new headset hits the market.
Nobody is going to hand Pat Riley his next ring. He will have to earn it, and that requires paying full price.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Devine for a quick reaction to the surprise 3-team trade that sent longtime Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Seven candidates will square off at at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., while the race's frontrunner holds an event in Michigan.
Meta's new Quest 3 mixed-reality headset will allow users to personalize their physical spaces with "augments" -- a series of objects and widgets that are digitally plastered to their real-world environment. "Next year, you'll be able to customize your space with a library of augments that interact with the world in ways that physical objects can't," said Andrew Bosworth, Meta's chief technology officer, during Meta's annual Connect conference Wednesday.
Snap it up while it's on sale.
OpenAI, not content with building large language models and art-generating AI, wants to get into hardware. Altman and Ive have only begun discussing what a piece of hardware could do or look like, not concrete features, capabilities or target market yet.
Luxury EV maker Lucid Group has opened its first international factory in Saudi Arabia, the home of its largest shareholder. The factory, located in Jeddah, will have initial capacity to assemble 5,000 Lucid vehicles annually, according to the company. Lucid said it plans to expand the facility to 150,000-vehicle production capacity.
On Tuesday evening, the Senate released a deal that is likely to be the last chance to avert a government shutdown before this weekend.
The CFP Management Committee is exploring a change to the playoff model, but it faces many hurdles — including how to handle the Pac-12 in its final days.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices.
Lawmakers face long odds of averting a government shutdown in just four days.
Struggling with who to drop for your waiver adds? Jennifer Eakins has some names to consider cutting ahead of Week 4.
Sierra Space has raised $290 million in a Series B round to scale its Dream Chaser spaceplane and commercial space station projects, bringing its valuation to $5.3 billion. The company has now raised $1.7 billion to date, a record-setting figure for investment for a commercial space company, Sierra said in a statement. The equity round was co-led by three Japanese investors: one of the country’s largest banks, MUFG; trading company Kanematsu Corporation; and insurance giant Tokio Marine & Nichido.
Amazon's next Prime-focused sale happens October 10 and 11, but some deals are going up early and we picked out the best ones.
Starpath Robotics has emerged from stealth with an ambitious plan to design, launch and operate machines to mine and refine water for rocket propellant using resources on the moon and Mars. In-situ resource utilization of water for the purposes of making rocket propellant is not a new idea. Rocket propellant is a mix of liquid oxygen (LOX) and some other combustible fuel, like hydrogen, kerosene or methane.
Sony and Olivia Rodrigo have teamed up to release limited edition earbuds. These buds share many similarities with the recently-released LinkBud S line.
Meaty Cheesy Boys, 2gether, DuJour and Fingerbang faked it so real, they were beyond fake.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Minus the MNF doubleheader, Week 3 is in the books! Yahoo Sports Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the action on Sunday.