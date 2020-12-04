BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the recent spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the New York City area and surrounding areas, Approved Oil has stepped up measure to keep staff at our Brooklyn office, garage, and service and delivery drivers safe and healthy.

(PRNewsfoto/Approved Oil Company)

We have recently worked with our safety team to install a state-of-the art temperature machine, which uses facial recognition technology to scan and determine an employee's temperature, only allowing entry if the employee is fever-free and wearing a mask. Our bathroom sinks have been converted to be touchless, and touchless hand sanitizer dispensers have also been installed throughout our facilities.

We have moved away from our previous water dispensers, opting for contactless models that operate on a foot pedal. All cutlery is how dispensed in a single serve, limited touch dispenser.

We practice sanitary and safety measures as advised by the NYC Department of Health, including social distance markers, 6-foot distance, face masks, and restricted entry into our facilities. Our equipment continues to be disinfected regularly. Our delivery and service teams remain committed to keeping a 6-foot distance between themselves and customers, washing and sanitizing their hands often, and wearing gloves and face masks on all jobs.

We continue to work closely with the New York State Energy Coalition (NYSEC) to uphold all safety and service protocols.

More information on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), including Prevention and Tips, can be found at:



https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/health/health-topics/coronavirus.page

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/approved-oil-keeps-staff-safe-with-increased-covid-19-safety-measures-301186760.html

SOURCE Approved Oil Company