The WHO approved the world's first malaria vaccine and said it could save tens of thousands of lives each year
The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended the "world's first" malaria vaccine.
The approval is based on results from an ongoing campaign in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi.
Malaria kills about 400,000 people a year, nearly all of them living in sub-Saharan Africa.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended the "world's first" malaria vaccine.
"This long-awaited #malaria vaccine is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control. Using this vaccine in addition to existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year," WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, according to a tweet from the international organization.
The approval is based on results from an ongoing campaign in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi that vaccinated more than 800,000 children in the last two years, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.
Malaria kills about 400,000 people a year, nearly all of them living in sub-Saharan Africa.
Read the original article on Business Insider