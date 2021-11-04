WHO approves Indian COVID vaccine in boost for global supply efforts

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

The World Health Organization on Wednesday approved Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Why it matters: The approval should help with gaps in global coronavirus vaccine supplies, particularly in low-income countries and boost the United Nations-backed Covax program, aimed at addressing COVID-19 vaccine inequality.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Without access to vaccines, people in low-income countries will keep dying long into the future as the virus keeps circulating, increasing the risk of dangerous new variants emerging, per Axios' Caitlin Owens.

The big picture: The WHO said in a statement that Bharat Biotech's two-dose vaccine, is made in India, is 78% against COVID-19.

  • The agency noted that the Indian government-backed vaccine is "extremely suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements."

What they're saying: Mariângela Simão, WHO assistant-director general for access to medicines and health products, noted in a statement that vaccines are "the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic."

  • "But we must keep up the pressure to meet the needs of all populations, giving priority to the at-risk groups who are still waiting for their first dose, before we can start declaring victory," Simão added.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indian home-grown COVID-19 shot wins WHO emergency use approval

    The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that it has granted approval for Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use listing, paving the way for it to be accepted as a valid vaccine in many poor countries. The WHO tweet https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1455869995188097030ed that its technical advisory group had ruled that benefits of the shot, known as Covaxin, significantly outweighed the risks and that it met WHO standards for protection against COVID-19. The decision had been delayed as the advisory group sought additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech before conducting a final risk-benefit assessment for the vaccine's global use.

  • WHO authorizes Indian-made COVID vaccine, months into use

    The World Health Organization granted an emergency use license Wednesday to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering reassurance for a shot the country’s regulators allowed long before advanced safety and efficacy testing was completed. The U.N. health agency said in a statement that it had authorized Covaxin, made by India’s Bharat Biotech. “This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic,” said Dr. Mariângela Simão, WHO’s assistant director-general for access to medicines.

  • Iran to resume nuclear talks on Nov. 29

    Iran will resume indirect talks with the U.S. on a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal on Nov. 29 in Vienna, Tehran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri announced Wednesday.Why it matters: President Trump walked away from the deal in 2018. Negotiations about returning to its limitations on Iran's nuclear program were suspended this summer.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeResumption of the talks comes several weeks before t

  • 5 Biotech Stocks With 105% to 386% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these drugmakers could double to nearly quintuple investors' money over the next 12 months.

  • How Bad Is This News for Moderna?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and rival Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) dominate the coronavirus vaccine market. Pfizer won authorization in the teen market in May. And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offered Pfizer authorization in kids ages 5 through 11 late last month. Moderna, however, has hit a stumbling block.

  • Sputnik Light produces strong level of antibodies against COVID-19 - early-stage trial

    Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine had a good safety profile and induced strong immune responses especially in people who had already encountered COVID-19, according to the results of phase I and II trials published in The Lancet medical journal. The vaccine, a single-dose version of the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine unveiled last year, has already entered later phases of studies and is widely used in Russia, but the publication of the early research in a top Western journal is a milestone as Russia moves towards making Sputnik Light its main vaccine for export. Scientists from the vaccine's developer, the Gamaleya Institute, oversaw 110 volunteers aged 18–59 in St Petersburg, who were inoculated in January 2021, looking at the response of the immune system and the main side effects.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Ready to Boom

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • One chart shows how well Pfizer's lower-dose vaccine works to protect kids aged 5-11 from COVID

    Pfizer's vaccine was 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, according to a trial of more than 2,200 kids aged 5-11.

  • What Should Kids Eat Before and After Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's What Pediatricians Say

    In case they experience any of the mild symptoms, these foods can help your kids feel better stat.

  • Will the WHO’s Covaxin approval answer questions about the vaccine’s trials?

    Indians who took the homegrown Covaxin shot are eagerly waiting for the World Health Organization (WHO) to add it to its emergency use list. Co-developed by Hyderabad-based company Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with the government’s Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Covaxin was granted emergency authorisation in the country in January. At that time, its phase-3 human trials were still ongoing and none of its efficacy data had been published.

  • 3 Explosive Biotech Stocks -- Could They Shoot Even Higher?

    Investors hungry for stocks that can make big moves in a short amount of time know the biotech industry is the best place to look. A new drug approval, or simply clinical trial results that suggest success can push small-cap stocks through the roof. Recently, Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA), Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) made big moves in the right direction.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available for kids ages 5 to 11: 5 things to know

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Tuesday signed off on recommendations made earlier in the day by an independent CDC advisory panel, making the Pfizer vaccine available to the approximately 28 million children aged 5 to 11 in the United States. Shipping has already begun on the first batch of 15 million Pfizer pediatric vaccine doses after the White House purchased 65 million doses, more than enough to fully vaccinate all kids ages 5 to 11 in the U.S. The vaccinations are expected to become widely available the week of Nov. 8.

  • Biden intends to rein in soaring drug prices — including insulin. Here’s how

    Here are some soul-crushing numbers that millions of Americans are sadly all-too familiar with: The price of insulin more than tripled between 2009 and 2019, according to Truven, a health analytics firm. Price hikes like this have proven deadly for some cash-strapped diabetics, who made fatal decisions to ration insulin because they couldn’t afford to take full doses of the lifesaving drug. It’s an example of the effect that soaring drug prices are having on Americans, particularly seniors.

  • Smaller needle, lower dose, fewer side effects, same benefit: What to know about the newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine for kids

    COVID-19 vaccines are now authorized for 5- to 11-year-olds. Here are answers to questions about vaccine needles, doses, and side effects.

  • CDC green-lights Pfizer's lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

    Pfizer-BioNTech's low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids should be available in the US this week. CDC advisors stressed there's no reason to wait.

  • India's Bharat Biotech gets regulatory nod for shelf-life extension of its COVID-19 shot

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine has been granted an extension of shelf life for up to 12 months from the date of manufacture by India's drug regulator, the company said on Wednesday. Covaxin initially had a shelf life of six months when it first received emergency use approval in the country, which was later extended to nine months, a company spokeswoman told Reuters. The company said that the approval is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

  • What to expect from Tuesday’s CDC meeting about BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots for young children

    The U.S. is preparing to roll out BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11 later this week.

  • Democrats' historic compromise on prescription drug prices

    Democrats have agreed on a top-level deal that would allow Medicare to negotiate the prices of some drugs. But moderates and pharma allies successfully took some of the bite out of the party's preferred approach.Why it matters: If the deal ultimately becomes law, Democrats will be able to claim victory on what's been a major priority for years, and many Americans struggling to afford their medication would receive relief.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Ma

  • Column: Letting Medicare negotiate drug prices won't help as much as you think

    Letting Medicare negotiate with drug companies isn't the panacea you think it is.