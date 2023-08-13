A Riverside County Sheriff's Department vehicle is seen responding to an incident at Target in Palm Desert, Calif., Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department La Quinta Special Enforcement Team located approximately $40,000 in stolen property in Indio, the sheriff's department announced Saturday.

Deputies responded to a storage facility in the 46-600 block of Adams Street in La Quinta on July 24 around 6:25 p.m. regarding a storage unit that was burglarized resulting in approximately $50,000 in stolen property.

Investigators identified a suspect car and located it on Thursday at a residence in the 44-800 block of King Street in Indio.

The La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, with the assistance of the Thermal Station Special Investigations Unit and the Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District Team subsequently served a property-related search warrant at the residence.

Approximately $40,000 in property belonging to the victim was located and recovered. Additionally, a firearm and methamphetamine were located inside a separate room in the residence, according to Corporal Phillip Lorton.

Investigators found David Wilson, a 66-year-old resident of Indio, to allegedly be in possession of the stolen property. According to Lorton, charges were going to be filed out of custody.

A 44-year-old resident of Indio identified as Omar Rivera was found to be in possession of the firearm and methamphetamine, and charges were going to be filed out of custody as well, according to Lorton.

Anyone with additional information regarding the burglary was encouraged to contact Deputy Martinez at 760-863-8990.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Approximately $40,000 in stolen property discovered at Indio residence