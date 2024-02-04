Apps Acadiana residents can use for information and local news

ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) — Here is a list of mobile apps you can use to stay updated on information and local news in Acadiana.

Staying updated and connected to what’s going on in your community can seem like a tall task sometimes. These apps can help streamline that process and keep you up to date on all things happening in Acadiana. Offering services like incident reports, contact information, submitting crime tips and many more features, you will have all the community information you need at your finger tips.

2024 Mardi Gras parades around Acadiana

Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish Schools ( Apple / Android )

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office ( Apple / Android )

Crowley Fire Department (Apple / Android)

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Parish Schools (Apple / Android)

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Iberia Parish

City of New Iberia ( Apple / Android )

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (Apple / Android)

Lafayette Parish

Carencro Police Department ( Apple / Android )

Discover Broussard ( Apple / Android )

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office ( Apple / Android )

Lafayette Police Department ( Apple / Android )

Lafayette Public Library ( Apple / Android )

Youngsville Police Department (Apple / Android)

St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish Schools ( Apple / Android )

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (Apple / Android)

St. Mary Parish

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (Apple / Android)

St. Martin Parish

City of St. Martinville ( Apple / Android )

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (Apple / Android)

Vermilion Parish

Vermilion Parish School System (Apple / Android)

Other Acadiana Apps

Louisiana State Police ( Apple / Android )

KLFY News 10 (Apple / Android)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.