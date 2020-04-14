On April 13, an Event Commemorating Liberation of Vienna From the Nazi Forces, Organized by Rossotrudnichestvo, Took Place.

VIENNA, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 75th anniversary of liberation of Vienna from the Nazi forces, Rossotrudnichestvo and The Russian Military Historical Society (RVIA), offered a virtual tour of the best known spots of Soviet military bravery. This tour became a part of the overall historical-informational activity "Roads to Victory."

A global health emergency was the main reason the virtual tour format was selected. This format allows anyone to visit the spots of the Austrian capital where the liberating Red Army forces made their contribution. As part of the project, Rossotrudnichestvo prepared an audio guide to the key locations in Vienna as an alternative to the pedestrian tour.

The same day, April 13, Rossotrudnichestvo released an online lecture about the Vienna liberation. Conducted by M. Y. Myagkova, scientific director of RVIA, it covered the goals of the operation that included isolation of the enemy in the Balkans, conclusion of liberation of Hungary and eastern part of Austria.

In addition to the lecture was also presented a film that covered the Vienna liberation process. Prepared by Yulia Egger, member of RVIA and co-founder of the "Memory" research center, it tracked and discussed the famous spots of the operation.

Austria carefully maintains over 300 Soviet military burials and memorable spots connected to the Second World War. In addition to fulfilling the governmental agreement of the anti-Nazi coalition (Staatsvertrag betreffend die Wiederherstellung eines unabhängigen und demokratischen Österreich) and other agreements (Gesamte Rechtsvorschrift für Fürsorge für Kriegsgräber (1. und 2. Weltkrieg), Fassung vom 17.02.2017), Austrians maintain respect for the memory of the soldiers who liberated their country.

As part of the Vienna operation (March 16 - April 15, 1945), soldiers of the 3rd and 2nd Ukrainian fronts entered Austria on March 30. Violent fighting around Vienna took place between the 5th and the 13th of April, with over 38,000 casualties on the Soviet side. Vienna operation also liberated Hungary and the eastern part of Austria.





